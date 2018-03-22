CBI files FIR in Rs 8-bn 'loan fraud' by Kanishk Gold; carries out probes

-
ALSO READMan dupes SBI travel card platform for Rs 93 mn, CBI files FIR after a year Gitanjali Group cheated PNB of Rs 48.86 bn, says CBI after filing fresh FIR Tightened rules leads to surge in gold smuggling cases by 400% Central Bureau of Investigation closes FIR against Repco Home Finance MD Govt imposes more gold import curbs on star houses to check round-tripping
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of alleged loan fraud of Rs 8.24 billion committed by Chennai-based Kanishk Gold, officials said.
The case has been registered by the CBI on a complaint from SBI on behalf of a 14-bank consortium, they said.The CBI has booked the company, its promoter director Bhoopesh Kumar Jain, directors Neeta Jain, Tejraj Achha, Ajay Kumar Jain and Sumit Kedia and others. Searches were carried out at the official and residential premises of the promoters, the officials said. SBI said the “fraud” was worth Rs 8.24 billion, but the security available with it to cover the “loss” was only around Rs 1.57 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU