CBI lodges cases to probe IA-AI merger, purchase of 111 planes

A set of three FIRs has been lodged to probe alleged irregularities in the purchase of 111 aircraft

The on Monday registered three FIRs and a preliminary enquiry to probe alleged irregularities in Indian Airlines- merger and purchase of 111 aircraft, leasing of planes and giving up of profit-making routes by Air India, causing a loss of thousands of crore of rupees.



The spokesperson said the FIRs have been registered for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against unidentified officials of the civil aviation ministry and



The cases relate to decisions taken by the the ministry during the tenure of the causing a loss of "tens of thousands of crore" of rupees to the exchequer, he said.



A preliminary inquiry was registered to probe the merger of and that also led to a loss of "tens of thousands of crore" of rupees, Gaur said.



Press Trust of India