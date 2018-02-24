CBI questions PNB chief

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday questioned Punjab Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta and its Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao in connection with the Rs 114 billion scam allegedly involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and owner of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi, officials said. They said the examination is focussed on understanding how the crime was detected by the bank and other procedural issues and their violations.

They are not being treated as accused, the officials said. It has been alleged that fraudulent guarantees were issued to the uncle-nephew duo through 293 letters of undertakings.