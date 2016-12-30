CBI raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's OSD's office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) office.

On Thursday, had registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident, as to Satyendra Jain.

The agency registered the case on the basis of a complaint from Delhi government's Deputy Secretary Vigilance K S Meena. The complaint is now the part of the FIR.

The FIR is against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital for alleged criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister-in-law.

In its complaint, the vigilance department has claimed Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available.

"Also no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose," it alleged.

Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a "plain paper" for appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days his appointment was approved without following any procedure, the complaint alleged.

"Within few days of appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, the resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties," it alleged.