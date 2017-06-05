CBI raids home of NDTV's Prannoy Roy for 2008 deals with ICICI Bank

In an action that is being seen as an attack on freedom of expression by the media community and the opposition, but defended as routine action by the establishment, sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the residence of senior journalist and founder of listed broadcaster New Delhi Television (NDTV) and other connected premises.

The investigation agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife and co-promoter Radhika Roy, their private firm RRPR Holdings and India. The First Information Report (FIR) also mentions "unnamed officials" among the suspects.

said it would fight the 'witch-hunt', which it termed as an attempt to undermine democracy. "This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations," the broad caster said in a statement. " and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces," the statement said.

The FIR, which alleges criminal conspiracy and invokes Prevention of Corruption Act, is based on a complaint by Quantum Securities, a firm run by Delhi-based stock broker and shareholder Sanjay Dutt. Dutt, who once shared a close relationship with Roys, has lodged several complaints against and its promoters with various agencies including the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Income tax department.

In his latest complaint dated April 28, Quantum alleged, "pecuniary loss of over Rs 48 crore to arising out of unlawful/undue favour and profit transferred to promoters of New Delhi Television being ? Dr Prannoy Ro, Radhika Roy and RRPR Holding."

The complaint added that " allegedly conniving, committing fraud and entering into a conspiracy with promoters of in facilitating transfer of ownership of a News Broadcasting company ?to a Khoka/Shell Company."

In a February judgement Supreme Court judge had cleared the air on applicability of provisions over private bank executives. "We are of the opinion that the courts below have erred in law in holding that accused Ramesh Gelli and Sridhar Subasri, who were Chairman/Managing Director and Executive Director of GTB respectively, were not public servants for the purposes of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," Pant said in his judgement.



An spokesperson declined to comment.

The transactions in question date back to the time of collapse of Lehman Brothers and the meltdown in financial markets in September- October 2008.

promoters, who faced margin calls from Indiabulls Finance as the company's stock price tumbled from Rs 400 levels to below Rs 100, had struck an arrangement with Indiabulls loan itself was raised to give an open offer, which was triggered because of a buyback of a stake sold to private equity player General Atlantic.

Citing balance sheets and other filings of RRPR Holdings, Quantum said had granted a loan of Rs 375 crore at an interest rate of 19 per cent on October 23, 2008. Of this, about Rs 350 crore had been drawn.

While the total dues along with interest stood at about Rs 396 crore, in August 2009, the bank entered into a one time settlement at Rs 350 crore. This, along with certain other dues, resulted in a total loss of Rs 48 crore for the bank, which was in turn gains for promoters.

The complaint goes on to explain the transaction between RRPR Holdings and Vishwapradhan Commercial, which enabled the repayment to The CBI FIR is silent about Vishwapradhan or entities associated with it, though it has mentioned "other unnamed persons" leaving scope for additions at a later stage.

Though the complaint was filed over a month ago, the FIR was registered at 1500 hrs on Friday (June 2). On the evening of June 1, NDTV's senior anchor Nidhi Razdan had asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to leave the debate mid way after he made allegations of bias against the channel.

The video of the interaction went viral with several prominent personalities egging on Razdan on social media.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader and prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan felt, this was the immediate trigger for the action. "Raids on take place 3 days after BJP spokesman is asked to leave Razdan's show. The message is clear. Govt intimidating the media. Others who have swallowed lakhs of Crores from public sector banks are cronies of the govt.Can't you see diff between a crony & Indep media?"

N Ram, former editor-in-chief of The Hindu Group of Publications tweeted: "Those who value media freedom must speak out & act 'cause they know that while nothing will happen in the end the process is the punishment." In another tweet, Ram asked whether "professional bodies like NBA & Editors Guild & working journalists' organisations come out against this attack on media independence?"

Leaders of Congress, Trinamool and Aam Admi Party slammed the raids and dubbed it as a move to silent independent voices.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said there was no political interference in the CBI raids on founder Prannoy Roy's properties. He said the law was taking its course.

"If somebody does something wrong simply because they belong to media, you cannot expect the government to keep quiet," Naidu told reporters.

Press Association president Jaishankar Gupt termed the raids "highly condemnable" and "a revengeful act". "Media's voice cannot be suppressed. It isn't a coincidence that these raids have come within two days of ( anchor) Nidhi Razdan having asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to leave a discussion," Gupt said. Press Association has 700 accredited journalists as its members.

Some tweets:

S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy): "When Indian Express fought Indira Gandhi in 1975-77 there was no rule.of law. All rights had been abrogated. Is that the state today? A large section of this government has been supportive of Otherwise the officials would have acted even earlier. It is rank opportunism for or its apologists to talk of freedom when their fraud are being probed. They didn't have the guts to sue me"

Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal): "We strongly condemn raids on Dr Roy n group. Its an attempt to silence independent and anti-establishment voices"

"Shocked at the raids on Dr @PrannoyRoyNDTV's house. He is highly respected and reputed. Disturbing trend," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Randeep Singh Surjewala: "Mr. Prime Minister, 'Dissent' will never die, 'Opinion' will remain sacrosanct, 'Autocracy' won't defeat democracy & 'Truth' shall prevail."

A buyback, a loan and a debate

Jan 2008: A buyback of shares owned by General Atlantic triggers open offer

Early 2008: Borrow from Indiabulls Finance to fund Rs 550 crore open offer at Rs 438 per share

September 2008: Collapse of Lehman Brothers and market meltdown; shares crash below Rs 100

October 23, 2008: Rs 375 crore loan from @ 19 % pa to repay Indiabulls loan

August 2009: One time settlement at Rs 350 crore; Arrangement with Vishwapradhan commercial

April 28, 2017: Complaint filed with CBI by Quantum

June 1: Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson asked to leave debate mid way by Nidhi Razdan

June 2: CBI registers FIR

June 5: CBI raids Roy home