CBI raids Kendriya Vidhayalya in Jaipur after reports of financial bungling

Jaipur wing of Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided Kendriya Vidhayalya No-3 in Jhalana Doongri area, following a complaint of alleged financial bungling by its staff over the period of last three years.
It was a joint operation of CBI and the Vigilance Department of Kendriya Vidhyalaya, a senior CBI official told PTI.
We had received the complaint that the staff at the KV-3 was claiming funds while presenting false bills. The scam is running in several lakhs, he said.
We are investigating the matter, he added.
