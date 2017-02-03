CBI raids Kendriya Vidhayalya in Jaipur after reports of financial bungling

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jaipur wing of Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided Kendriya Vidhayalya No-3 in Jhalana Doongri area, following a complaint of alleged financial bungling by its staff over the period of last three years.

It was a joint operation of CBI and the Vigilance Department of Kendriya Vidhyalaya, a senior CBI official told PTI.



We had received the complaint that the staff at the KV-3 was claiming funds while presenting false bills. The scam is running in several lakhs, he said.

We are investigating the matter, he added.

