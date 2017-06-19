TRENDING ON BS

CBI reaches Satyendra Jain's house to inquire Rs 4.63 cr laundering case

The case against Jain was referred by the Income Tax department

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday visited Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's residence in New Delhi in regard to an investigation pertaining to an alleged money laundering case.

The CBI also sought clarification from Jain's wife in the connection.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Satyendra Jain in April to inquire into allegations of money laundering against him.

It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16.

The case against Jain was referred to the CBI by Income Tax Department against the new Benami Transactions Prohibitions Act.

