CBI refuses to disclose expenses to bring back Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi

The has refused to share details of expenses incurred on efforts to bring back to India fugitive businessmen and Vijay Mallya, citing immunity from disclosures under the However, the clearly states that information related to allegations of corruption held by a public authority are not covered under the exemption cited by the agency. Pune-based activist had sought details of expenditure incurred so far on the CBI's attempts to bring them back. He sought to know total legal expenditure, travelling expenses by the Indian government to bring back Mallya, wanted in an over Rs 90 billion bank loan default case, and Modi, who is being investigated in an Both Modi and Mallya, who are in London, have denied allegations of wrongdoing. The RTI application was forwarded to the by the finance ministry. In its response, the said it is exempted from making any disclosures under the through a government notification of 2011. According to Section 24 of the RTI Act, certain organisations can be exempted by the Central government from the transparency law by placing them under exempted list. But even these organisations are answerable under the Act, if the information sought pertains to allegations of corruption and human rights violations, the Act says. The had also underlined that organisations listed under Section 24 cannot claim exemption from disclosure if the information pertains to "allegations of corruption and human rights violations." Justice Vibhu Bakhru had also cited an order of the High Court which dealt with the information sought from the Intelligence Bureau, also an exempted organisation under the The only conclusion that can be drawn is that, if the information sought pertains to allegations of corruption and human rights violations, it would be exempted from the exclusion clause, irrespective of the fact that the information pertains to the exempt intelligence and security organisations or not, or pertains to an officer of the or not, the bench had said in the order.