CBI summons Karti Chidambaram on July 21 in corruption case

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former finance minister P Chidamabaram, has been summoned by the on July 21 in connection with an alleged corruption case against him.



Sources in the said he was called earlier also in June but he had sought more time to appear before the agency.



The has now asked him to be present for questioning on July 21, the sources said.They said his examination was needed in connection with a (FIPB) clearance given to media group for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was the finance minister.The has alleged that a firm "indirectly controlled" by him received money from INX Media, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.had issued a strong statement in response to the FIR, saying that the government was using the and other agencies to target his son.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)