CBI takes custody of Shahabuddin in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's murder case

Agency told Muzaffarpur court that his name surfaced as an accused and needs custodial interrogation

Agency told Muzaffarpur court that his name surfaced as an accused and needs custodial interrogation

The CBI today took custody of leader Shahabuddin whose name has cropped up as an accused in journalist murder case.



CBI sources said Shahabuddin has been brought to the agency headquarter for questioning in this case.



Shahabuddin was lodged in Tihar prison.



The agency has told a Muzaffarpur court that his name has surfaced as an accused in the case and it needs his custodial interrogation.



The agency was granted the permission by the court to question him.



The four-time MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan last year.



Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February this year on a order on a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.



Ranjan was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife has accused Shahabuddin of having a role in the killing.

Press Trust of India