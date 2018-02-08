CBI to challenge acquittal of A Raja, says 'court committed grave error'

Challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister and others in the case, the is likely to file an appeal within a fortnight. According to a report by the Economic Times, CBI's prosecution has finalised the grounds to challenge the December order of special court, where all accused in the case were acquitted. The has submitted it to the government for perusal and approval, said government sources.

A top official told the daily, "Unlike the 2002 additional spectrum allocation case where there was a difference of opinion between the government and over the filing of appeal against the discharge of accused, the instant case (2G) has both the parties on the same page." will file the appeal in the once the law officers of the law ministry review its grounds.

"A second government official said that clear instructions were given out that the appeal has to be ready without any formal or unnecessary delay. He further said, "The law officers were flummoxed after perusing the judgement of the court." Special public prosecutor Anand Grover, appointed by the Supreme Court had given a 15-page opinion to the last month, strongly recommending the filing of an appeal in the

What will the appeal contend?

The appeal may contend that court committed "a grave error in summarily disregarding the arguments of the prosecution with regard to inconsistencies in the documentation." It may also emphasise that former TRAI secretary Nripendra Mishra's evidence "ought not to have been dismissed in such a summary and perfunctory fashion by the special court."

The appeal will also contend that "most crucially the letters to the prime minister make it ex facie evidence that the policy was changed," whereas claimed "with boldness" that the same policy was being continued.