CBI to probe Manish Sisodia over 'Talk to AK' social media campaign

The on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Deputy Chief Minister and some unnamed state officials to probe alleged irregularities in the "Talk to AK" campaign.

"We have filed a PE against Sisodia and other unknown officials, as there are allegations of improprieties and violation of extent rules and regulations in award of work pertaining to media campaign 'Talk to AK'," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.

The campaign was an interactive session of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, under which people could reach out to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader through social media.

Reacting to the probe, Sisodia said he would be expecting a raid in his office and his home on Thursday morning.

"Welcome Modiji to the battlefield. I will be waiting for your at my home and my office tomorrow (Thursday) morning," he tweeted.

The had last month raided Health Minister Satyendar Jain's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Nikunj Aggarwal's office in the Secretariat over alleged irregularities in his appointment.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing else to do except going after the AAP.

"It seems like Modiji has gone mad. There is only one thing left for the Prime Minister of the nation to do -- to go after us," he said.

Calling Modi a coward, Kejriwal asked if he unleashed the because the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing in Punjab and Goa.

Punjab and Goa go to polls on February 4.