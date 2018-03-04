-
ALSO READCBSE releases practical exam schedule for class 10, 12 board examination CBSE Class 10 board exams to be compulsory from 2018 CBSE to allow children with special needs to write board exams with laptops Like CBSE, ICSE & ISC students now need only 33% & 35% to pass board exams Central Board of Secondary Education Class X, XII examinations from March 5
-
CBSE 10, 12 board exams to begin tomorrow; 2.8 mn candidates to appear
The exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2VlH2Io
