CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to start from March 9

The exams usually begin on March 1, and results are declared in the third week of May

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A class XII student preparing for his exams

Ending suspense among students and parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that they will conduct the exams for Class 10 and 12 from March 9 in view of the state elections conducted in five states i.e. Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29.

"Gave careful consideration to situation before postponing exams by week which will now allow students to get more time for preparation," CBSE said.

The exams usually begin on March 1, and results are declared in the third week of May.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will go to polls between February 4 and March 8.

