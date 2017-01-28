CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017 revised date sheets

About 1667573 students will be appearing for class 10 exams and 10,98,420 for class 12 exams

Central Board of Secondary (CBSE), on January 9, 2017, announced that the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 would be conducted by CBSE from March 9, 2017, postponing the examination date by a week. Now in the wake of students' concerns about the revised schedule of some papers, CBSE has further changed the examination dates of a few subjects of class 10 and 12.



Previously, in view of the state assembly elections being conducted in five states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the board decided to reschedule the exams.



In an official release, the Chairman CBSE R.K Chaturvedi informed that the board had given careful consideration to the situation and the change in the dates will now allow the students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations. The board has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.



According to the communique, the annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives to aid faster result processing.



CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations



For class 10, the board has decided to change the dates for Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet Cops subject exams. While for class 12, the dates have been changed for Theatre studies, Tangkhul, Physical Education, Sociology and Food Service-II.



Examination statistics



Class X 2016 2017 Total number of candidates 1491371 1667573 Board based 758116 884710 School based 733255 782863 Number of centres 3742 3974 Number of schools 15286 16354

Class XII 2016 2017 Total number of candidates 1065179 1098420 Number of centres 3757 3503 Number of schools 10093 10677

Day, date and time Subject code Subject Thursday, March 9, 2017

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM 401 Dynamics Of Retailing (O) 402 Information Technology(O) 403 Security (O) 404 Automobile Technology (O) 405 Introduction To Financial Market(O) 406 Introduction To Tourism(O) 407 Beauty & Wellness (O) 461 Dynamics Of Retailing (C) 462 Information Technology(C) 463 Security(C) 464 Automobile Technology (C) 465 Introduction To Financial Market(C) 466 Introduction To Tourism(C) 467 Beauty & Wellness (C) Friday, March 10, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 002 Hindi course-A 085 Hindi course-B 132 Gurung Wednesday, March 15, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 007 Telugu 018 French 089 Telugu-Telangana 166 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Thursday, March 16, 2017

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 032 Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments) 033 Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal) 035 Hindustani Music (Instruments Melodic) 036 Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments) Saturday, March 18, 2017

10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM

006 Tamil 154 Elements of Business 254 Elements of Book-keeping & Accountancy 10:30 AM TO 12:30 PM 354 e-Publishing & e-Office (English) 454 e-Publishing & e-Office (Hindi) Monday, March 20, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 049 Painting 096 Spanish 021 Russian Wednesday, March 22, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 086 Science - Theory 090 Science W/o Practical Thursday, March 23, 2017

110:30 AM to 1:30 PM 003 Urdu Course A 010 Gujarati 011 Manipuri 017 Tibetan 023 Persian 024 Nepali 025 Limboo 026 Lepcha 076 National Cadet Corps 092 Bodo 093 Tangkhul 094 Japanese 095 Bhutia 098 Mizo 131 Rai 133 Tamang 134 Sherpa 303 Urdu Course B Saturday, March 25, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 008 Sindhi 122 Sanskrit Monday, March 27, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 004 Punjabi 005 Bengali 009 Marathi 012 Malayalam 013 Odia 014 Assamese 015 Kannada 016 Arabic 020 German Thursday, March 30,2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 101 English Communicative 184 English Language & Literature Monday, April 3, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 041 Mathematics Wednesday, April 5, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 165 Foundation of Information Technology Saturday, April 8, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 087 Social Science Monday, April 10, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 064 Home Science

Day, date and time Subject code Subject Thursday, March 9, 2017

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM 001 English Elective – NCERT 101 English Elective - CBSE (Functional English) 301 English Core Friday, March 10, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 056 Dance - Kathak 057 Dance - Bharatnatyam 059 Dance – Odissi 061 Dance – Kathkali 069 Creative Writing & Translation Studies 108 Sindhi 606 Office Communication 748 Information Storage & Retrival 749 Integrated Transport Operation 753 Front Office Operations 757 Travel Agency & Tour Operations Business (NSQF) 784 Salesmanship-Ii 793 Capital Market Operations 785 Banking-Ii Wednesday, March 15, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 042 Physics 123 Persian 605 Secretarial Practice & Accounting 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 632 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration – III 658 Optics –II 667 Radiography-I General 787 Electrical Machine 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 661 Clinical Bio-Chemistry (MLT) 731 Child Health Nursing 776 Garment Construction –II 777 Traditional Indian Textile Thursday, March 16, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 054 Business Studies 762 Basic Horticulture - II 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 745 Beauty & Hair- II 789 Operation & Maintenance of Communication Devices Saturday, March 18, 2017

10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM 003 Urdu Elective 104 Punjabi 106 Tamil 111 Manipuri 112 Malayalam 114 Assamese 115 Kannada 303 Urdu Core Monday, March 20, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 041 Mathematics 730 First Aid & Emergency Medical Care 742 Clinical Bio-Chemistry & Microbiology-II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 662 Microbiology (MLT) 733 Health Centre Management 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 659 Opthalmic Techniques-II 668 Radiography-II (Special Investigation Imaging Radiography) Tuesday, March 21, 2017

10:30 AM To 12:30 PM 608 Shorthand English 610 Shorthand Hindi 10:30 AM To 1:30 PM 053 Fashion Studies 068 Agriculture 113 Odia 120 German 121 Russian 622 Engineering Science 10:30 AM To 1:00 PM 795 Database Management Application (NSQF) Thursday, March 23, 2017

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 027 History 744 Retail Services - II (NSQF) 750 Logistice Operation & Supply Chain Management - II 766 Business Operation & Administration - II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 660 Laboratory Medicines (Clinical Pathology Hematology & Histopathology –Ii (MLT) Friday, March 24, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 734 Food Production III 756 Introduction To Hospitality Management (NSQF) Saturday, March 25, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 043 Chemistry 625 Applied Physics 737 Food & Beverage Cost & Control 765 Floriculture 781 Cost Accounting 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 657 Biology Opthalmic - II 666 Radiation Physics Monday, March 27, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 065 Informatics Practices 083 Computer Science 754 Advanced Front Office Operations 763 Olericulture – II 786 Insurance – II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 775 Basic Pattern Development Wednesday, March 29, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 055 Accountancy 751 Bakery-Ii 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 746 Holistic Health –II 800 Security (NSQF) Thursday, March 30, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 735 Food Production IV Friday, March 31, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 046 Engineering Graphics 070 Heritage Crafts 075 Human Rights & Gender Studies 079 Library And Information Science 117 Tibetan 194 Japanese 196 Spanish 626 Mechanical Engineering 783 Marketing- II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 779 Textile Chemical Processing 796 Web Application - II (NSQF) Saturday, April 1, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 073 Knowledge Traditions & Practice of India 074 Legal Studies 071 Graphic Design 728 Health Education, Communication And Public Relations & Public Health 739 The Creative & Commercial Process In Mass Media-II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 778 Printed Textile 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 607 Typography & Computer Application (English) Monday, April 3, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 028 Political Science 741 Laboratory Medicine - II 743 Retail Operations – II (NSQF) 780 Financial Accounting - II Wednesday, April 5, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 044 Biology 782 Taxation – II 794 Derivative Market Operations 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 633 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration - I Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 029 Geography 045 Biotechnology 747 Library Systems & Resource Management Monday, April 10, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 078 Theatre Studies 193 Tangkhul Wednesday, April 12, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 048 Physical Education Monday, April 17, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 030 Economics 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 790 Trouble Shooting & Maintenance of Electronic Equipment Tuesday, April 18, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 064 Home Science Wednesday, April 19, 2017

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 049 Painting 050 Graphics 051 Sculpture 052 Applied Arts - Commercial Arts 788 Electrical Appliances 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 752 Confectionery Thursday, April 20, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 039 Sociology Saturday, April 22, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 002 Hindi Elective 110 Gujarati 124 Nepali 125 Limboo 126 Lepcha 195 Bhutia 302 Hindi Core Monday, April 24, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 037 Psychology Tuesday, April 25, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 031 Music Karanataka (Vocal) 032 Music Karanataka Instrumental (Melodic) 034 Music Hindustani Vocal 035 Music Hindustani Instrumental Melodic 036 Music Hindustani Instrumental Percussion Wednesday, April 26, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 072 Mass Media Studies 736 Food Service-Ii Thursday, April 27, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 022 Sanskrit Elective 105 Bengali 107 Telugu 109 Marathi 116 Arabic 118 French 189 Telugu - Telangana 198 Mizo 322 Sanskrit Core 738 Understanding The Evolution And Forms Of Mass Media - II 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 627 Auto Engineering – II (NSQF) Friday, April 28, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC) 067 Multimedia & Web Technology 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 628 Autoshop Repair & Practice – II NSQF 774 Fabric Study 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 609 Typography & Computer Application (Hindi) Saturday, April 29, 2017

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 040 Philosophy 066 Enterpreneurship 604 Office Procedure & Practices 729 Basic Concept Of Health And Disease And Medical Terminology 740 Geospatial Technology 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 732 Midwifery

Reportedly last year, girls scored higher in the class 10 examination with an average score of 96.36 per cent and private schools in the capital performed better than government-run and aided school.CBSE examination 2017 class 10, date sheetCBSE examination 2017 class 12, date sheet