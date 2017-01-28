CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017 revised date sheets

TRENDING ON BS
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on January 9, 2017, announced that the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 would be conducted by CBSE from March 9, 2017, postponing the examination date by a week. Now in the wake of students' concerns about the revised schedule of some papers, CBSE has further changed the examination dates of a few subjects of class 10 and 12.
 
Previously, in view of the state assembly elections being conducted in five states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the board decided to reschedule the exams.
 
In an official release, the Chairman CBSE R.K Chaturvedi informed that the board had given careful consideration to the situation and the change in the dates will now allow the students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations. The board has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.
 
According to the communique, the annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives to aid faster result processing.
 
CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations
 
About 1667573 students will be appearing for class 10 exams across the country under CBSE board year, and 10,98,420 will attempt the class 12 exams.
 
For class 10, the board has decided to change the dates for Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet Cops subject exams. While for class 12, the dates have been changed for Theatre studies, Tangkhul, Physical Education, Sociology and Food Service-II.
 
Examination statistics

Class X 2016 2017
Total number of candidates 1491371 1667573
Board based 758116 884710
School based 733255 782863
Number of centres 3742 3974
Number of schools 15286 16354
 
Class XII 2016 2017
Total number of candidates 1065179 1098420
Number of centres 3757 3503
Number of schools 10093 10677

Reportedly last year, girls scored higher in the class 10 examination with an average score of 96.36 per cent and private schools in the capital performed better than government-run and aided school.
Detailed date sheets
CBSE examination 2017 class 10, date sheet
Day, date and time Subject code Subject
Thursday, March 9, 2017
10:00 AM to 11:30 AM		 401 Dynamics Of Retailing (O)
402 Information Technology(O)
403 Security (O)
404 Automobile Technology (O)
405 Introduction To Financial Market(O)
406 Introduction To Tourism(O)
407 Beauty & Wellness (O)
461 Dynamics Of Retailing (C)
462 Information Technology(C)
463 Security(C)
464 Automobile Technology (C)
465 Introduction To Financial Market(C)
466 Introduction To Tourism(C)
467 Beauty & Wellness (C)
Friday, March 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 002 Hindi course-A
085 Hindi course-B
132 Gurung
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 007 Telugu
018 French
089 Telugu-Telangana
166 Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
Thursday, March 16, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM		 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal)
032 Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments)
033 Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
034 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
035 Hindustani Music (Instruments Melodic)
036 Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments)
Saturday, March 18, 2017
10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM
 		 006 Tamil
154 Elements of Business
254 Elements of Book-keeping & Accountancy
10:30 AM TO 12:30 PM 354 e-Publishing & e-Office (English)
454 e-Publishing & e-Office (Hindi)
Monday, March 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 049 Painting
096 Spanish
021 Russian
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 086 Science - Theory
090 Science W/o Practical
Thursday, March 23, 2017
110:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 003 Urdu Course A
010 Gujarati
011 Manipuri
017 Tibetan
023 Persian
024 Nepali
025 Limboo
026 Lepcha
076 National Cadet Corps
092 Bodo
093 Tangkhul
094 Japanese
095 Bhutia
098 Mizo
131 Rai
133 Tamang
134 Sherpa
303 Urdu Course B
Saturday, March 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 008 Sindhi
122 Sanskrit
Monday, March 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 004 Punjabi
005 Bengali
009 Marathi
012 Malayalam
013 Odia
014 Assamese
015 Kannada
016 Arabic
020 German
Thursday, March 30,2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 101 English Communicative
184 English Language & Literature
Monday, April 3, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 041 Mathematics
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 165 Foundation of Information Technology
Saturday, April 8, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 087 Social Science
Monday, April 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 064 Home Science
 
 
CBSE examination 2017 class 12, date sheet
Day, date and time Subject code Subject
Thursday, March 9, 2017
10:00 AM to 11:30 AM		 001 English Elective – NCERT
101 English Elective - CBSE (Functional English)
301 English Core
Friday, March 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 056 Dance - Kathak
057 Dance - Bharatnatyam
059 Dance – Odissi
061 Dance – Kathkali
069 Creative Writing & Translation Studies
108 Sindhi
606 Office Communication
748 Information Storage & Retrival
749 Integrated Transport Operation
753 Front Office Operations
757 Travel Agency & Tour Operations Business (NSQF)
784 Salesmanship-Ii
793 Capital Market Operations
785 Banking-Ii
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 042 Physics
123 Persian
605 Secretarial Practice & Accounting
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 632 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration – III
658 Optics –II
667 Radiography-I General
787 Electrical Machine
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 661 Clinical Bio-Chemistry (MLT)
  731 Child Health Nursing
  776 Garment Construction –II
  777 Traditional Indian Textile
Thursday, March 16, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 054 Business Studies
762 Basic Horticulture - II
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 745 Beauty & Hair- II
789 Operation & Maintenance of Communication Devices
Saturday, March 18, 2017
10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM		 003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
Monday, March 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 041 Mathematics
730 First Aid & Emergency Medical Care
742 Clinical Bio-Chemistry & Microbiology-II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 662 Microbiology (MLT)
733 Health Centre Management
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 659 Opthalmic Techniques-II
668 Radiography-II (Special Investigation Imaging Radiography)
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
10:30 AM To 12:30 PM		 608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
10:30 AM To 1:30 PM 053 Fashion Studies
  068 Agriculture
  113 Odia
  120 German
  121 Russian
  622 Engineering Science
10:30 AM To 1:00 PM 795 Database Management Application (NSQF)
Thursday, March 23, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM		 027 History
744 Retail Services - II (NSQF)
750 Logistice Operation & Supply Chain Management - II
766 Business Operation & Administration - II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 660 Laboratory Medicines (Clinical Pathology Hematology & Histopathology –Ii (MLT)
Friday, March 24, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 734 Food Production III
756 Introduction To Hospitality Management (NSQF)
Saturday, March 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 043 Chemistry
625 Applied Physics
737 Food & Beverage Cost & Control
765 Floriculture
781 Cost Accounting
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 657 Biology Opthalmic - II
666 Radiation Physics
Monday, March 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 065 Informatics Practices
083 Computer Science
754 Advanced Front Office Operations
763 Olericulture – II
786 Insurance – II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 775 Basic Pattern Development
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 055 Accountancy
751 Bakery-Ii
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 746 Holistic Health –II
  800 Security (NSQF)
Thursday, March 30, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 735 Food Production IV
Friday, March 31, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 046 Engineering Graphics
070 Heritage Crafts
075 Human Rights & Gender Studies
079 Library And Information Science
117 Tibetan
194 Japanese
196 Spanish
626 Mechanical Engineering
783 Marketing- II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 779 Textile Chemical Processing
796 Web Application - II (NSQF)
Saturday, April 1, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 073 Knowledge Traditions & Practice of India
074 Legal Studies
071 Graphic Design
728 Health Education, Communication And Public Relations & Public Health
739 The Creative & Commercial Process In Mass Media-II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 778 Printed Textile
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 607 Typography & Computer Application (English)
Monday, April 3, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 028 Political Science
  741 Laboratory Medicine - II
  743 Retail Operations – II (NSQF)
  780 Financial Accounting - II
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 044 Biology
782 Taxation – II
794 Derivative Market Operations
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 633 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration - I
Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 029 Geography
  045 Biotechnology
  747 Library Systems & Resource Management
Monday, April 10, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 078 Theatre Studies
193 Tangkhul
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 048 Physical Education
Monday, April 17, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 030 Economics
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 790 Trouble Shooting & Maintenance of Electronic Equipment
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 064 Home Science
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM		 049 Painting
050 Graphics
051 Sculpture
052 Applied Arts - Commercial Arts
788 Electrical Appliances
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM 752 Confectionery
Thursday, April 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 039  Sociology
   
Saturday, April 22, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
125 Limboo
126 Lepcha
195 Bhutia
302 Hindi Core
Monday, April 24, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 037 Psychology
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 031 Music Karanataka (Vocal)
032 Music Karanataka Instrumental (Melodic)
034 Music Hindustani Vocal
035 Music Hindustani Instrumental Melodic
036 Music Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 072 Mass Media Studies
736 Food Service-Ii
Thursday, April 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 022 Sanskrit Elective
  105 Bengali
  107 Telugu
  109 Marathi
  116 Arabic
  118 French
  189 Telugu - Telangana
  198 Mizo
  322 Sanskrit Core
  738 Understanding The Evolution And Forms Of Mass Media - II
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 627 Auto Engineering – II (NSQF)
Friday, April 28, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC)
067 Multimedia & Web Technology
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 628 Autoshop Repair & Practice – II NSQF
774 Fabric Study
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 609 Typography & Computer Application (Hindi)
Saturday, April 29, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM		 040 Philosophy
066 Enterpreneurship
604 Office Procedure & Practices
729 Basic Concept Of Health And Disease And Medical Terminology
740 Geospatial Technology
10:30 AM to 1:00 PM 732 Midwifery
 
 
