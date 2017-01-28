CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017 revised date sheets

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on January 9, 2017, announced that the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 would be conducted by CBSE from March 9, 2017, postponing the examination date by a week. Now in the wake of students' concerns about the revised schedule of some papers, CBSE has further changed the examination dates of a few subjects of class 10 and 12.
Previously, in view of the state assembly elections being conducted in five states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the board decided to reschedule the exams.
In an official release, the Chairman CBSE R.K Chaturvedi informed that the board had given careful consideration to the situation and the change in the dates will now allow the students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations. The board has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.
According to the communique, the annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives to aid faster result processing.
CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations
About 1667573 students will be appearing for class 10 exams across the country under CBSE board year, and 10,98,420 will attempt the class 12 exams.
For class 10, the board has decided to change the dates for Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet Cops subject exams. While for class 12, the dates have been changed for Theatre studies, Tangkhul, Physical Education, Sociology and Food Service-II.
Examination statistics
|Class X
|2016
|2017
|Total number of candidates
|1491371
|1667573
|Board based
|758116
|884710
|School based
|733255
|782863
|Number of centres
|3742
|3974
|Number of schools
|15286
|16354
|Class XII
|2016
|2017
|Total number of candidates
|1065179
|1098420
|Number of centres
|3757
|3503
|Number of schools
|10093
|10677
Reportedly last year, girls scored higher in the class 10 examination with an average score of 96.36 per cent and private schools in the capital performed better than government-run and aided school.
Detailed date sheets
CBSE examination 2017 class 10, date sheet
|Day, date and time
|Subject code
|Subject
|
Thursday, March 9, 2017
10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
|401
|Dynamics Of Retailing (O)
|402
|Information Technology(O)
|403
|Security (O)
|404
|Automobile Technology (O)
|405
|Introduction To Financial Market(O)
|406
|Introduction To Tourism(O)
|407
|Beauty & Wellness (O)
|461
|Dynamics Of Retailing (C)
|462
|Information Technology(C)
|463
|Security(C)
|464
|Automobile Technology (C)
|465
|Introduction To Financial Market(C)
|466
|Introduction To Tourism(C)
|467
|Beauty & Wellness (C)
|
Friday, March 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|002
|Hindi course-A
|085
|Hindi course-B
|132
|Gurung
|
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|007
|Telugu
|018
|French
|089
|Telugu-Telangana
|166
|Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
|
Thursday, March 16, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|031
|Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|032
|Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments)
|033
|Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
|034
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|035
|Hindustani Music (Instruments Melodic)
|036
|Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments)
|
Saturday, March 18, 2017
10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM
|006
|Tamil
|154
|Elements of Business
|254
|Elements of Book-keeping & Accountancy
|10:30 AM TO 12:30 PM
|354
|e-Publishing & e-Office (English)
|454
|e-Publishing & e-Office (Hindi)
|
Monday, March 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|049
|Painting
|096
|Spanish
|021
|Russian
|
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|086
|Science - Theory
|090
|Science W/o Practical
|
Thursday, March 23, 2017
110:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|003
|Urdu Course A
|010
|Gujarati
|011
|Manipuri
|017
|Tibetan
|023
|Persian
|024
|Nepali
|025
|Limboo
|026
|Lepcha
|076
|National Cadet Corps
|092
|Bodo
|093
|Tangkhul
|094
|Japanese
|095
|Bhutia
|098
|Mizo
|131
|Rai
|133
|Tamang
|134
|Sherpa
|303
|Urdu Course B
|
Saturday, March 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|008
|Sindhi
|122
|Sanskrit
|
Monday, March 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|004
|Punjabi
|005
|Bengali
|009
|Marathi
|012
|Malayalam
|013
|Odia
|014
|Assamese
|015
|Kannada
|016
|Arabic
|020
|German
|
Thursday, March 30,2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|101
|English Communicative
|184
|English Language & Literature
|
Monday, April 3, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|041
|Mathematics
|
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|165
|Foundation of Information Technology
|
Saturday, April 8, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|087
|Social Science
|
Monday, April 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|064
|Home Science
CBSE examination 2017 class 12, date sheet
|Day, date and time
|Subject code
|Subject
|
Thursday, March 9, 2017
10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
|001
|English Elective – NCERT
|101
|English Elective - CBSE (Functional English)
|301
|English Core
|
Friday, March 10, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|056
|Dance - Kathak
|057
|Dance - Bharatnatyam
|059
|Dance – Odissi
|061
|Dance – Kathkali
|069
|Creative Writing & Translation Studies
|108
|Sindhi
|606
|Office Communication
|748
|Information Storage & Retrival
|749
|Integrated Transport Operation
|753
|Front Office Operations
|757
|Travel Agency & Tour Operations Business (NSQF)
|784
|Salesmanship-Ii
|793
|Capital Market Operations
|785
|Banking-Ii
|
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|042
|Physics
|123
|Persian
|605
|Secretarial Practice & Accounting
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|632
|Air Conditioning & Refrigeration – III
|658
|Optics –II
|667
|Radiography-I General
|787
|Electrical Machine
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|661
|Clinical Bio-Chemistry (MLT)
|731
|Child Health Nursing
|776
|Garment Construction –II
|777
|Traditional Indian Textile
|
Thursday, March 16, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|054
|Business Studies
|762
|Basic Horticulture - II
|10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|745
|Beauty & Hair- II
|789
|Operation & Maintenance of Communication Devices
|
Saturday, March 18, 2017
10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM
|003
|Urdu Elective
|104
|Punjabi
|106
|Tamil
|111
|Manipuri
|112
|Malayalam
|114
|Assamese
|115
|Kannada
|303
|Urdu Core
|
Monday, March 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|041
|Mathematics
|730
|First Aid & Emergency Medical Care
|742
|Clinical Bio-Chemistry & Microbiology-II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|662
|Microbiology (MLT)
|733
|Health Centre Management
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|659
|Opthalmic Techniques-II
|668
|Radiography-II (Special Investigation Imaging Radiography)
|
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
10:30 AM To 12:30 PM
|608
|Shorthand English
|610
|Shorthand Hindi
|10:30 AM To 1:30 PM
|053
|Fashion Studies
|068
|Agriculture
|113
|Odia
|120
|German
|121
|Russian
|622
|Engineering Science
|10:30 AM To 1:00 PM
|795
|Database Management Application (NSQF)
|
Thursday, March 23, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|027
|History
|744
|Retail Services - II (NSQF)
|750
|Logistice Operation & Supply Chain Management - II
|766
|Business Operation & Administration - II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|660
|Laboratory Medicines (Clinical Pathology Hematology & Histopathology –Ii (MLT)
|
Friday, March 24, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|734
|Food Production III
|756
|Introduction To Hospitality Management (NSQF)
|
Saturday, March 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|043
|Chemistry
|625
|Applied Physics
|737
|Food & Beverage Cost & Control
|765
|Floriculture
|781
|Cost Accounting
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|657
|Biology Opthalmic - II
|666
|Radiation Physics
|
Monday, March 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|065
|Informatics Practices
|083
|Computer Science
|754
|Advanced Front Office Operations
|763
|Olericulture – II
|786
|Insurance – II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|775
|Basic Pattern Development
|
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|055
|Accountancy
|751
|Bakery-Ii
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|746
|Holistic Health –II
|800
|Security (NSQF)
|
Thursday, March 30, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|735
|Food Production IV
|
Friday, March 31, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|046
|Engineering Graphics
|070
|Heritage Crafts
|075
|Human Rights & Gender Studies
|079
|Library And Information Science
|117
|Tibetan
|194
|Japanese
|196
|Spanish
|626
|Mechanical Engineering
|783
|Marketing- II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|779
|Textile Chemical Processing
|796
|Web Application - II (NSQF)
|
Saturday, April 1, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|073
|Knowledge Traditions & Practice of India
|074
|Legal Studies
|071
|Graphic Design
|728
|Health Education, Communication And Public Relations & Public Health
|739
|The Creative & Commercial Process In Mass Media-II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|778
|Printed Textile
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|607
|Typography & Computer Application (English)
|
Monday, April 3, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|028
|Political Science
|741
|Laboratory Medicine - II
|743
|Retail Operations – II (NSQF)
|780
|Financial Accounting - II
|
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|044
|Biology
|782
|Taxation – II
|794
|Derivative Market Operations
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|633
|Air Conditioning & Refrigeration - I
|Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|029
|Geography
|045
|Biotechnology
|747
|Library Systems & Resource Management
|Monday, April 10, 2017 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|078
|Theatre Studies
|193
|Tangkhul
|
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|048
|Physical Education
|
Monday, April 17, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|030
|Economics
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|790
|Trouble Shooting & Maintenance of Electronic Equipment
|
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|064
|Home Science
|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|049
|Painting
|050
|Graphics
|051
|Sculpture
|052
|Applied Arts - Commercial Arts
|788
|Electrical Appliances
|10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|752
|Confectionery
|
Thursday, April 20, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|039
|Sociology
|
Saturday, April 22, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|002
|Hindi Elective
|110
|Gujarati
|124
|Nepali
|125
|Limboo
|126
|Lepcha
|195
|Bhutia
|302
|Hindi Core
|
Monday, April 24, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|037
|Psychology
|
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|031
|Music Karanataka (Vocal)
|032
|Music Karanataka Instrumental (Melodic)
|034
|Music Hindustani Vocal
|035
|Music Hindustani Instrumental Melodic
|036
|Music Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
|
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|072
|Mass Media Studies
|736
|Food Service-Ii
|
Thursday, April 27, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|022
|Sanskrit Elective
|105
|Bengali
|107
|Telugu
|109
|Marathi
|116
|Arabic
|118
|French
|189
|Telugu - Telangana
|198
|Mizo
|322
|Sanskrit Core
|738
|Understanding The Evolution And Forms Of Mass Media - II
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|627
|Auto Engineering – II (NSQF)
|
Friday, April 28, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|076
|National Cadet Corps (NCC)
|067
|Multimedia & Web Technology
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|628
|Autoshop Repair & Practice – II NSQF
|774
|Fabric Study
|10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|609
|Typography & Computer Application (Hindi)
|
Saturday, April 29, 2017
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|040
|Philosophy
|066
|Enterpreneurship
|604
|Office Procedure & Practices
|729
|Basic Concept Of Health And Disease And Medical Terminology
|740
|Geospatial Technology
|10:30 AM to 1:00 PM
|732
|Midwifery
Also read:
CBSE changes dates of Class X, XII examinations due to state polls
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to start from March 9