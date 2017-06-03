CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2017 declared for many regions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 10th Result
2017 today for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum Region. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017
can be checked on official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and on private results website examresults.net.
According to the official website results for the remaining regions will be declared soon. About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.
The CBSE board has also tied up with search engine Bing where you could check results on the page itself after searching for 'CBSE'.
Here is how you can check the results:
> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result 2017”
> Enter your roll and school number.
> Take a print out for future reference.
The schools will automatically get their entire results on email ids already registered with the Board.
However, the result will not be available in the Board and the public are advised not to visit CBSE office for collection of results.
Here’s how to check your results on Bing
1. Firstly, you need to log on to bing.com
2. Then, type “CBSE” or “CBSE results” on the search bar on the homepage. A host of options will pop-up for your guidance
3. Put your roll number and other required details in the specified box
4. Press ‘submit’ and get your results
As many as 16,67,000 students have registered for Class 10 examination which is 15.73 per cent higher than last year's figure.
Bing search engine
In a push to make people switch to its Bing search engine, Microsoft
is also paying users in Britain to use Bing over competitors like Google Search.
As part of its "Rewards" scheme, Microsoft
will now allow users to earn points for making purchases online and simply searching the web which can then be redeemed for music and movies. The rewards scheme will also be launched in France, Germany and Canada soon.