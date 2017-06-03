CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2017 declared for many regions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 2017 today for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum Region. can be checked on official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and on private results website examresults.net.

According to the official website results for the remaining regions will be declared soon. About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

The CBSE board has also tied up with search engine Bing where you could check results on the page itself after searching for 'CBSE'.

Here is how you can check the results:



> Log on to official websites - or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result 2017”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

The schools will automatically get their entire results on email ids already registered with the Board.