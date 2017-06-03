CBSE Class 10 board exam results out today: How to check it on Bing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 board examination results on Saturday. Apart from the board’s official websites, SMS and other online portals, candidates can also use Microsoft’s search engine to view their result.





Candidates can check the websites — cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in — for any new notification. You can also call on the toll-free number — 1800 11 8004 — to report any concern. The results will be sent to schools to their respective email addresses registered with the board. Students and parents were advised by the board not to visit its office for knowing the results.

Here’s how to check your results on Bing

1. Firstly, you need to log on to bing.com

2. Then, type “CBSE” or “CBSE results” on the search bar on the homepage. A host of options will pop-up for your guidance

3. Put your roll number and other required details in the specified box

4. Press ‘submit’ and get your results

As many as 16,67,000 students have registered for Class 10 examination which is 15.73 per cent higher than last year's figure.

Here’s how to check CBSE 10th Board Result on other websites:

1. Log on to either of the official websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on link of CBSE X Board Result

3. Enter your roll number and any other required details

4. Click “Get” to check your grades

The minimum requirement for passing the CBSE class 10 examination is 33 per cent. For any inquiries regarding the result, counselling will be conducted till June 11.

Students, who are short of a mark or two to pass and are awarded grace marks, have a reason to rejoice as the board has decided not to mention it on the mark sheets.

