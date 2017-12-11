CBSE Class 10 board exams to be compulsory from 2018

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today notified the marking scheme for class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled in March.
The board had announced that once again the examination will be mandatory for class 10 students and will be re-introduced in 2018 academic session.
"The students can check the marking scheme on the website. The schedule of the examination will be notified soon," a senior official said.
The subjects for which the marking scheme has been notified for class 10 are Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English (Communications) and English (Language and Literature).
For class 12, the marking scheme has been notified for subjects including Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Hindi, Mathematics and Physics.
Over 18,000 schools across the country are affiliated to the CBSE. As many as 10,98,891 candidates 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls from 10,678 schools registered for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year.
There was a 2.82 per cent increase in registration for the 2017 edition of the examinations, as compared to the previous year. Around 10,67,900 students - 6,21,259 boys and 4,46,641 girls - had taken it then.
