Will CBSE Class 12 economics paper's retest affect JEE, NEET, DU aspirants?

-
ALSO READCBSE re-exam for Class 10 maths only in Delhi, Haryana; may be held in July Confirmed: CBSE says no re-test of Class 10 maths; top 10 developments 'A window to corrupt but real world': A Class 10 student's 'Mann Ki Baat' CBSE paper leak: All 3 accused get 2-day custody, board official suspended CBSE paper leak: Students protest in Delhi, want re-exam for all subjects
-
The re-examination of CBSE Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the CBSE Class 10 mathematics re-test has been scrapped. However, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea on Wednesday, seeking to put a stop on retest of Class 12 Economics paper as it "jeopardizes many futuristic career plans for the Class XIIth students". The plea filed by Girija Krishan Varma and Sahil Tagotra, Counsels on behalf of parents- Monica Sharma, Rashmi Arora, and Mahinder Pratap Singh, of CBSE Class 12 students say: “The re-test jeopardizes many futuristic career plans for the CBSE Class XII students. CBSE class 10 maths paper leak: CBSE has decided to not conduct the re-exam after evaluating the impact of the leaked paper and keeping in mind the best interests of the students. The decision has brought a major relief to over 16 lakh Class 10 students, including nearly two lakh from Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The class 12 economics and class 10 maths papers were held on 26 March and 28 March, respectively. On 28 March, CBSE announced it would re-conduct Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths examinations as both papers were leaked. The decision has seen widespread anger among students across the country who have been protesting since last Wednesday. 1. SC to hear plea against CBSE Class 12 Economics paper Here's why the petitioner thinks CBSE must not conduct the retest of Class 12 Economics paper a) Primarily it jeopardizes the students/examinees career’s as most of the students are preparing for entrance exams to professional courses, that take place soon after the CBSE exams were to be concluded. These entrance exams are the stepping stones for the students/ examinees to become Doctors, Lawyer’s, Architects, Engineers, and many other career paths. The main exams that fall between April to June 2018 are JEE, NEET 2018 (Medical), GATE 2018, CLAT 2018 (Law), NDA 2018, AIIMS 2018, MAT 2018, DU Admission 2018, SNAP and BITSAT exams. b) For some exams, the students/examinees have still to fill up the forms, applications, get admit cards as well as study for the exams. Most students undergo preparatory courses and need to focus on the entrance exams which has a separate curriculum from the CBSE examinations. Taking a CBSE exam in the midst, on the 25th April 2018, majorly disturbs the student’s entire study schedules and can have a long-term impact on their career. c) Several Students are due to travel abroad to different countries for further studies and explore career options. d) Some Students are undertaking preparatory and summer training, inters-ships etc. and the economic loss due to the cancellation of travel and recreational plans with entire 3-4 members of the family. Besides putting the students through unnecessary pressure, it also puts them to a disadvantage against students applying for entrance exams and against students from other Countries for international courses. Applaud CBSE decision to cancel retest for 10th Maths, after evaluating the answer papers. Request @PrakashJavdekar to conduct similar evaluation of answer papers of 12th Economics &cancel re-exam on Apr 25th also, to end the mental stress &hardship inflicted upon the students. The panel, headed by former HRD secretary V S Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process "secure and foolproof through the use of technology" and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry. "The government had yesterday constituted a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology," the HRD's School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, said. 3. CBSE papers leak: School principal questioned again, may get a clean chit So far, they have quizzed 150 people, including students and teachers, but they have not been able to trace the source of the leak. Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10
Applaud CBSE decision to cancel retest for 10th Maths, after evaluating the answer papers. Request @PrakashJavdekar to conduct similar evaluation of answer papers of 12th Economics &cancel re-exam on Apr 25th also, to end the mental stress &hardship inflicted upon the students.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2018
The panel, headed by former HRD secretary V S Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process "secure and foolproof through the use of technology" and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry.
"The government had yesterday constituted a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology," the HRD's School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, said. 3. CBSE papers leak: School principal questioned again, may get a clean chitThe Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned the principal of a school, whose two teachers were arrested for their alleged role in the leak of Class 12 economics paper, again on Tuesday, after which officials said they had not found anything yet to indicate his involvement in the leak. The police are trying to find the link to the module in which handwritten papers were circulated days before the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers.
So far, they have quizzed 150 people, including students and teachers, but they have not been able to trace the source of the leak.4. No re-test for CBSE Class 10 students anywhere in India: The government on Tuesday said no re-examination of the Class 10 maths paper will be conducted anywhere in the country, bringing major relief to nearly two lakh CBSE Class 10 students in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The decision was taken in the interest of Class 10 students who had already written their exams on March 28 but were told to sit again after it was learnt that the maths question paper had been leaked. "Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE Class 10 maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in Delhi, NCR (National Capital Region) and Haryana," said Human Resource Development Ministry Secretary Anil Swarup. Swarup had earlier announced that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) may re-conduct the maths examination possibly in July for Delhi, its suburbs in NCR and Haryana. The decision has brought a major relief to over 16 lakh Class 10 students, including nearly two lakh from Delhi, NCR and Haryana.
Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 3, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU