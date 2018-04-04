Will CBSE Class 12 economics paper's retest affect JEE, NEET, DU aspirants?

The re-examination of Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test has been scrapped. However, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea on Wednesday, seeking to put a stop on retest of Class 12 Economics paper as it "jeopardizes many futuristic career plans for the Class XIIth students". The plea filed by Girija Krishan Varma and Sahil Tagotra, Counsels on behalf of parents- Monica Sharma, Rashmi Arora, and Mahinder Pratap Singh, of Class 12 students say: “The re-test jeopardizes many futuristic career plans for the Class XII students. paper leak: has decided to not conduct the re- after evaluating the impact of the leaked paper and keeping in mind the best interests of the students. The decision has brought a major relief to over 16 lakh Class 10 students, including nearly two lakh from Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The class 12 economics and papers were held on 26 March and 28 March, respectively. On 28 March, announced it would re-conduct Class 12 economics and examinations as both papers were leaked. The decision has seen widespread anger among students across the country who have been protesting since last Wednesday. 1. SC to hear plea against Class 12 Economics paper Here's why the petitioner thinks must not conduct the retest of Class 12 Economics paper a) Primarily it jeopardizes the students/examinees career’s as most of the students are preparing for entrance exams to professional courses, that take place soon after the exams were to be concluded. These entrance exams are the stepping stones for the students/ examinees to become Doctors, Lawyer’s, Architects, Engineers, and many other career paths. The main exams that fall between April to June 2018 are JEE, NEET 2018 (Medical), GATE 2018, CLAT 2018 (Law), NDA 2018, AIIMS 2018, MAT 2018, DU Admission 2018, SNAP and BITSAT exams. b) For some exams, the students/examinees have still to fill up the forms, applications, get admit cards as well as study for the exams. Most students undergo preparatory courses and need to focus on the entrance exams which has a separate curriculum from the examinations. Taking a in the midst, on the 25th April 2018, majorly disturbs the student’s entire study schedules and can have a long-term impact on their career. c) Several Students are due to travel abroad to different countries for further studies and explore career options. d) Some Students are undertaking preparatory and summer training, inters-ships etc. and the economic loss due to the cancellation of travel and recreational plans with entire 3-4 members of the family. Besides putting the students through unnecessary pressure, it also puts them to a disadvantage against students applying for entrance exams and against students from other Countries for international courses. Applaud decision to cancel retest for 10th Maths, after evaluating the answer papers. Request @PrakashJavdekar to conduct similar evaluation of answer papers of 12th Economics &cancel re- on Apr 25th also, to end the mental stress &hardship inflicted upon the students. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2018 2. HRD forms panel to examine CBSE's conduct process: The HRD Ministry has set up a "high-powered committee" to examine the process by which the conducts examinations, following the alleged leak of the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 economics papers. The panel, headed by former HRD secretary V S Oberoi, will also suggest measures to make the process "secure and foolproof through the use of technology" and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry. "The government had yesterday constituted a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of exams and suggest measures to make it secure and foolproof through the use of technology," the HRD's School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup, said. 3. CBSE papers leak: School principal questioned again, may get a clean chit The Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned the principal of a school, whose two teachers were arrested for their alleged role in the leak of Class 12 economics paper, again on Tuesday, after which officials said they had not found anything yet to indicate his involvement in the leak. The police are trying to find the link to the module in which handwritten papers were circulated days before the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers. So far, they have quizzed 150 people, including students and teachers, but they have not been able to trace the source of the leak. 4. No re-test for Class 10 students anywhere in India: The government on Tuesday said no re-examination of the paper will be conducted anywhere in the country, bringing major relief to nearly two lakh Class 10 students in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The decision was taken in the interest of Class 10 students who had already written their exams on March 28 but were told to sit again after it was learnt that the maths question paper had been leaked. "Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the has decided not to conduct re-examination even in Delhi, NCR ( Capital Region) and Haryana," said Human Resource Development Ministry Secretary Swarup had earlier announced that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) may re-conduct the maths examination possibly in July for Delhi, its suburbs in NCR and Haryana. The decision has brought a major relief to over 16 lakh Class 10 students, including nearly two lakh from Delhi, NCR and Haryana. Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re- for class 10 — (@swarup58) April 3, 2018 5. Class 12 economics exams to be reconducted Class 12 economics exams will be re-conducted in the wake of question papers being leaked. For Class 12 economics, the will be held across the country on April 25 to avert any likely "reservations against this batch of students" which may affect the outlook of learning institutions here and abroad, board said. 6. papers might have been leaked from Haryana: Delhi Police are suspecting that the question papers might have been leaked from Haryana, a senior official privy to the probe said on Monday. The police were investigating whether some schools in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh were also involved in the leak of Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), he said. "We are probing that angle. It is suspected that some schools and even some official might be involved in the matter. But we cannot say anything with surety at the moment," the official said. 7. Google helps Delhi Police: Google helped the police identify the man who sent the mail to alert the Board Chairman Anita Karwal about the paper leak, a police officer said. The police officer said: "The man who sent the alert to Chairman is being questioned to ascertain from where he got the question papers and who were the culprits in this syndicate." "The man using email id 'dev0532@gmail.com' had alerted Karwal on March 28 regarding the leak of Class 10 mathematics paper," he added. 8. Congress asks PM Modi to break silence: The Opposition stepped up its attack on the government over the paper leaks, with the Congress accusing the government of sheltering the " mafia" that it claimed has taken over the examination system of the country. The Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue and asked why he has not apologised for the paper leaks. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Modi would now write a sequel to his book " Warriors" to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are "destroyed due to leaked papers". 9. Leaked Hindi, Political Science paper fake: The Class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Political Science papers being circulated on the social media were fake or previous year question paper, the said. Days after Economics and Maths paper leaks rocked the board examination, a whistleblower has come forward with the claim that Political Science paper was also made public. 10. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Paper leak Prime Minister Narendra Modi who conducted an interactive session, "Pariksha Par Charcha" with the " warriors" before the Board examinations, expressed his displeasure over the paper leak. He dialed the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to express unhappiness and demanded a strict action against the perpetrators.