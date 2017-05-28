CBSE Class 12 pass percentage dips, girls continue to outperform boys

The number of students who cleared the Class 12 board examination was marginally less this year as compared to those who passed in 2016, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exam conducting authority, which delayed the results over its moderation mark policy, said 82.02% students passed the Class 12 exams in 2017 against 83.05% in 2016, showing a decline of one percentage point. The girls outperformed boys this year as well. The results showed 87.50% girls passed their exams as compared to 78% boys. of Amity International School in Noida received the highest marks (99.6%), where as Bhoomi Sawant of DAV, Chandigarh scored the second highest marks (99.4%) and Aditya Jain of Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh secured the third rank with (99.2%) marks.

The number of students, who scored in the range of 95% to 100%, also increased to 10,091 this year as compared to 9,351 students last year. However, the pass% of both boys and girls have marginally declined this year as compared to the previous year.

A total of 10,20,762 students appeared for Class 12 exams this year as compared to 9,92,656 students last year. There are over 18,000 affiliated schools in the country, of which 10,673 schools participated in the exams.

Among the participating institutes, performances of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and the Kendriya Vidyalaya were adjudicated the best with 95.73% and 94.60% of their respective students clearing the exams.

The said among the 10 regions, Trivandrum has the maximum pass percent (95.63%) of students. It was followed by Chennai (92.6%) and Delhi (88.37%).