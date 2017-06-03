CBSE class X pass percentage dips

The CBSE class X results on Saturday threw up more than one surprise with the pass percentage dropping by over five per cent since last year and boys outperforming girls, a marked shift from previous batches.

The number of boys scoring the perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) was also more than the number of girls this year, officials said.

The pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s class X result fell to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent last year, registering a dip of 5.26 per cent.

However, the pass percentage of boys improved by a significant margin, jumping from last year’s 78.9 per cent to 93.4 per cent; that of girls improved from 88.6 to 92.5 per cent. Unlike recent years, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 per cent.

While 105,188 boys have scored a of 10, 100,950 girls have scored the perfect number.

Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by at 99.62 and at 98.23 per cent. fared badly, recording a pass percentage of 78.09 per cent against last year’s 91.06 per cent, a fall of 13.67 per cent.

A total of 1.6 million candidates from 16,347 schools had appeared for the exam at 3,972 centres across the country this year. PTI

CBSE announced the results of five regions — Delhi, Chennai, Dehradun, and —at around noon.

The results of the remaining five regions — Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and — were announced towards the evening.

Anxious students and parents had to wait as the board’s website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.

This was the last batch appearing for the optional board examination for Class X with the CBSE restoring the compulsory examination from next year.

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.