CBSE declares class 12th results: How to find your marks online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) on Sunday.
The result will be available on the official website of CBSE.
The CBSE
had decided to not move the Supreme Court
to challenge the Delhi High Court
instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done according to the grace marks policy.
Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE
had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions.
In a reply to a plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court
had earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'.
Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.
How to check the results
-
Select the Board name (CBSE Class 12 Results 2017)
-
Enter your roll number, name, contact number, email ID and city.
-
Take the printout of your results for future reference
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU