CBSE declares NEET 2017 Result: Punjab boy tops, know how to check score

The on Friday declared results of the (NEET) for admission to and courses in which Punjab's Navdeep Singh has bagged the top rank.



Navdeep secured 697 marks out of 700. The second and third ranks have been bagged by Madhya Pradesh's Archit Gupta and Manish Mulchandani respectively.



Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.



A total of 11,38,890 students had appeared for the NEET, out of which 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7.



Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females. Eight transgenders also appeared for the test, out of which five have qualified.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on June 12 set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET-2017 after the gave a go-ahead to the board.



The had on May 24 stayed an interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the from publishing the result of 2017.



The highest number of candidates 9,13,033 had appeared in English while 1,20,663 students had taken the test in Hindi.