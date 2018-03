CBSE denies standard 12 paper leak; to approach police against fake news

The on Thursday denied allegations of paper leak of its Class 12 examination, asserting that all seals were found intact in the examination centres. The board also said that it has approached the police against those spreading "false" news. The development comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister tweeted this morning about the complaints received by him in this regard. "Received complaints about the Class 12 paper being leaked. Have asked officers of to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE," he said on Twitter. "Swift action must be taken so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," he added. Sisodia, who is also the education minister, had directed officers of the (DoE) to lodge a complaint with the A senior official, however, said, "There has been no leakage of the question paper.

All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam".