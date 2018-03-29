CBSE exam paper leak: Sack Javadekar and CBSE chief, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday demanded that HRD Minister and Chairperson be sacked following reports that the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 papers had been leaked.

The party is also demanding a judicial probe by a high court judge into the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases.

Terming the issue "unfortunate", Javadekar has said the culprits will be punished.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which has announced a retest in the two papers, will declare the re-examination date probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.