CBSE exam paper leak: Sack Javadekar and CBSE chief, says Congress

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press briefing on cabinet decisions in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
The Congress on Thursday demanded that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked following reports that the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 papers had been leaked.

The party is also demanding a judicial probe by a high court judge into the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases.

Terming the issue "unfortunate", Javadekar has said the culprits will be punished.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which has announced a retest in the two papers, will declare the re-examination date probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 16:14 IST

