CBSE exam paper leak and re-examinations: These are some of the words that have been troubling students and their parents of late, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing re-examination for the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects amid reports of paper leaks. Students on Thursday protested the at Jantar Mantar, raising slogans of "we want justice". The CBSE received a complaint naming a person from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar as being behind the leak of Class 10 and 12 examination papers. Meanwhile, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that he also could not sleep because he is also a parent. Javadekar added that whoever was involved in the paper leak would not be spared and that the police would soon arrest the culprits. These statements, however, were not enough to placate the main Opposition paty Congress, which demanded the sacking of Javadekar and CBSE Cairperson Anita Karwal over the CBSE exam paper leak scandal.

More than 2.8 million students have been affected by CBSE's decision to re-conduct examination for two papers of Class 10 and 12. According to the CBSE, a total of 1,638,428 and 1,186,306 students had registered for examination this year for Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Therefore, over 2.8 million candidates of both classes would have to re-sit the exams due to the board's inability to keep its test papers secure. The fresh dates for the two re-examinations shall be announced before the end of the week.

Earlier, on March 26, the office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter. In the wake of reports claiming paper leaks, CBSE had on Wednesday announced re-examination of the two papers. A special investigation team comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors has been set up to investigate the matter. The team will be directly supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime). The Delhi police has been carrying out raids over the

Javadekar has said a new leak-proof system would be put in place for conducting board exams. Seeking to reach out to parents and students worried over the alleged incidents of repeated leaks, Javadekar said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the developments. He also said that the HRD ministry had initiated an internal probe into the matter.

The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. Students can check out details on cbse.nic.in.

The general enquiry CBSE (HQ) contact numbers listed on their site are: 91-11-22509256, 22509257, 22509258, 22509259. Here are top 10 developments in the CBSE exam paper leak and the re-examination of class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics subjects:

1) Congress calls for removal of Javadekar and CBSE chairperson: The Congress today hit out at the Modi government over the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told news agencies that without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into the paper leak issue would be impossible.

2) Surjewala asks why post of CBSE chairman was left vacant for two years: Speaking to news agencies about the CBSE paper leak, Congress' Surjewala said that after Vyapam and SSC incidents, now three papers of CBSE have also been leaked. He added that according to students, some more papers have also been leaked.

Surjewala also said that there was an error in the evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. "Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for two years?" he asked.

3) Javadekar says culprits will not be spared: Addressing the media today on the CBSE paper leak, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the leaks were "a very unfortunate development". Javadekar said that he understood "the pain the parents and students have to go through".

"Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits," said Javadekar, adding, "I also could not sleep, I am also a parent."

4) Delhi School Association questions CBSE's silence: The Delhi School Association on Thursday questioned the silence of CBSE chairman Anita Karwal over the issue of the class 10 and 12 board exam paper leak. "CBSE chairman should at least give a statement, why hasn't she spoken to students and parents? This is condemnable," Ramesh Chand Jain, President of Delhi School Association, told news agency ANI.

Jain also called on the government to put the culprits behind bars and asserted that the first step should be to set the system right.

5) Fax reveals identity of person behind CBSE paper leak: The CBSE has received a complaint by fax naming a person from Delhi's Sector 8, Rajinder Nagar as being responsible for the CBSE paper leak of Class 10 and 12 examination papers. The complaint, which was sent by an unknown source on March 23, claimed that the perpetrator operates a coaching institute. The complaint also named two schools from the same vicinity as complicit in the leakage. The CBSE conveyed these details to the Delhi Police on Thursday.

In the letter to the Delhi Police, the education board stated that the complaint copy was forwarded to the regional office of CBSE on March 24 and to Inspector Sushil Yadav on his Whatsapp. "On March 26, CBSE academic unit received an unaddressed envelope containing four sheets of handwritten answer papers of economics paper held on that day. It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelope that the question paper was leaked and circulated through four WhatsApp numbers," the letter read.

6) Police detain Rajinder Nagar coaching centre head as main suspect: Continuing its investigation into the CBSE paper leak, the Delhi Police has detained an individual named Vicky, DNA reported today. According to the report, Vicky operates a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar. He has been detained in relation to the that has forced the board to order re-tests of class 10 maths and Class 12 Economics papers.

Citing media reports, DNA said that Vicky was believed to be the kingpin of the operation and that he was the main suspect.

7) Delhi students protest CBSE paper leak: Students impacted by CBSE's decision to conduct re-examinations for Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics board papers on Thursday protested the at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Raising slogans of "we want justice", the students told news agencies that "either there should be re-examination for all subjects" or for none at all.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE paper leak , saying that the "chowkidar was weak". Taking to Twitter, Gandhi slammed the government over various leaks. He also used the hashtag "BasEkAurSaal", a reference to the government being left with one year of its term.

How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak, Gandhi said in a tweet that was in both Hindi and English.

9) When will the CBSE class 10 maths and CBSE class 12 economics board re-examinations be re-conducted? According to CBSE's official release, "the fresh dates for the reconduct of the two exams shall be announced before the end of the week, after taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams and logistics."

10) Police conducting raids across Delhi in CBSE paper leak: Delhi police conducting raids over CBSE paper leak: Investigating the CBSE paper leak, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch was conducting raids at various locations across Delhi, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.

