CBSE likely to announce NEET 2017 results today



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the scanner of the is expected to announce the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) on June 19, 2017. The is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course such as MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery or postgraduate course i.e. Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Surgery in government or private medical colleges in Sources and experts say the CBSE that promptly had released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys for 2017 seems to have finished the necessary paper works before announcing the results. The Board if ready will declare the results on its official website cbseneet.nic.in.

This year the was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. Soon, the examination fell for a number of controversies forcing many to file individual petitions in Madras and Gujarat High courts. On receiving a considerable amount of petitions, the Madras Court applied a stay order on the announcement of 2017 results. However, the country’s top governing legal body disbanded the stay order and asked the to make the results public before June 26. The Board then promptly released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys on June 15, before the notified date of June 16.



However, the Board hasn’t put any official word in public regarding the announcement of result. Many expect the Board to declare the 2017 results (Roll number wise) today on its official website. In addition, the Board will be sharing the lists of All Rank for 2017 and State Wise Rank for the same. Once the results are announced, the students will appear for All Quote counselling. The counselling will be organized by the (MCC).



We are expecting the to release the schedule of counselling on time after the result declaration. As far as counselling at state level is concerned, the states would be releasing it soon. Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All Quote) seats for the students from other state. For instance, a student from wants to purse MBBS from a college in Mumbai, he will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of the college. For now the counselling for All Quote would be conducted in July and state wise counselling in August this year.



The (NEET-UG) is an entrance for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in Announced by the Government of India, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the was soon invalidated by the of on the petitions against it. The 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.