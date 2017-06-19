TRENDING ON BS
CBSE likely to announce NEET 2017 results today

the results will be declared on its official website cbseneet.nic.in.

Sagar Mavani 

NEET 2017, NEET RESULT
Students coming out after taking the 'National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in Gurugram on Sunday. Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the scanner of the Supreme Court is expected to announce the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) on June 19, 2017. The NEET is an entrance examination for any graduate medical course such as MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery or postgraduate course i.e. Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Surgery in government or private medical colleges in India. Sources and experts say the CBSE that promptly had released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys for NEET 2017 seems to have finished the necessary paper works before announcing the results. The Board if ready will declare the results on its official website cbseneet.nic.in.
 
Stay order on the Exam Removed
 
This year the NEET was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. Soon, the examination fell for a number of controversies forcing many to file individual petitions in Madras and Gujarat High courts. On receiving a considerable amount of petitions, the Madras Court applied a stay order on the announcement of NEET 2017 results. However, the country’s top governing legal body Supreme Court disbanded the stay order and asked the CBSE Board to make the results public before June 26. The Board then promptly released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys on June 15, before the notified date of June 16. 
 
Lists of Counselling 
 
However, the Board hasn’t put any official word in public regarding the announcement of result. Many expect the Board to declare the 2017 NEET results (Roll number wise) today on its official website. In addition, the Board will be sharing the lists of All India Rank for NEET 2017 and State Wise Rank for the same. Once the results are announced, the students will appear for All India Quote counselling. The counselling will be organized by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). 
 
State Wise Counselling
 
We are expecting the MCC to release the schedule of counselling on time after the result declaration. As far as counselling at state level is concerned, the states would be releasing it soon. Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other state. For instance, a student from Delhi wants to purse MBBS from a college in Mumbai, he will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of the college. For now the counselling for All India Quote would be conducted in July and state wise counselling in August this year.
 
About NEET
 
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is an entrance exam for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in India. Announced by the Government of India, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the exam was soon invalidated by the Supreme Court of India on the petitions against it. The NEET 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.

