The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 this week after a delay from its original schedule of release. The hall ticket will be available on the official website http://cbse.nic.in. The candidates are required to download admit cards from the official website.
NEET 2018 is scheduled to be held on May 6 from 12 pm to 1 pm.
The examination is conducted by CBSE. The students who want to pursue MBBS or BDS courses at medical colleges in India, sit for NEET. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.
The NEET admit card contains a candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, and the language of question paper, along with the name and address of the examination centre.
Here's how to download NEET admit cards from the official website of CBSE
Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE — http://cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Online Services’ on the left-hand side of the homepage.
Step 3: Click on ‘Candidate Login’.
Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the registration number and password in the given field.
Step 5: Click on the 'Login' option and the admit card will be appeared on your screen.
Step 6: Candidates must take a print out of their admit cards.
Changes in NEET 2018
NEET is traditionally conducted in English and Hindi. For the first time in 2018, the NEET will be conducted in six additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.
Important dates to remember:
Admit cards are likely to be uploaded on the official website by this week. Keep checking the website in frequent intervals.
Date of Examination: May 6 (Sunday)
Time: 12 pm to 1 pm
Results will be declared by June 5,2018
