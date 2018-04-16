JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mecca Masjid blast case: Aseemanand, others let off; top 10 developments
Business Standard

CBSE NEET admit cards to be out soon: Here's how you can download it

NEET 2018 is scheduled on May 6 from 12 pm to 1 pm. Here's how you can download the NEET admit cards from the official website http://cbse.nic.in

BS Web Team 

students, graduates, b-school graduates, IIT, education, college

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 this week after a delay from its original schedule of release. The hall ticket will be available on the official website http://cbse.nic.in. The candidates are required to download admit cards from the official website.

NEET 2018 is scheduled to be held on May 6 from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The examination is conducted by CBSE. The students who want to pursue MBBS or BDS courses at medical colleges in India, sit for NEET. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.

The NEET admit card contains a candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, and the language of question paper, along with the name and address of the examination centre.

Here's how to download NEET admit cards from the official website of CBSE

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE — http://cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Online Services’ on the left-hand side of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Candidate Login’.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the registration number and password in the given field.

Step 5: Click on the 'Login' option and the admit card will be appeared on your screen.

Step 6: Candidates must take a print out of their admit cards.

NEET admit cards

Changes in NEET 2018

NEET is traditionally conducted in English and Hindi. For the first time in 2018, the NEET will be conducted in six additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.

Important dates to remember:

Admit cards are likely to be uploaded on the official website by this week. Keep checking the website in frequent intervals.

Date of Examination: May 6 (Sunday)

Time: 12 pm to 1 pm

Results will be declared by June 5,2018
First Published: Mon, April 16 2018. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements