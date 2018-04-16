The (CBSE) is expected to release the hall tickets for Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 this week after a delay from its original schedule of release. The hall ticket will be available on the official website http:// nic.in. The candidates are required to download admit cards from the official website.

2018 is scheduled to be held on May 6 from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The examination is conducted by The students who want to pursue MBBS or BDS courses at medical colleges in India, sit for “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the test is declared a public holiday,” said in a statement.

The admit card contains a candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, and the language of question paper, along with the name and address of the examination centre.

Here's how to download admit cards from the official website of CBSE

Step 1: Go to the official website of — http:// nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Online Services’ on the left-hand side of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Candidate Login’.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the registration number and password in the given field.

Step 5: Click on the 'Login' option and the admit card will be appeared on your screen.

Step 6: Candidates must take a print out of their admit cards.

Changes in 2018

is traditionally conducted in English and Hindi. For the first time in 2018, the will be conducted in six additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.

Important dates to remember:

Admit cards are likely to be uploaded on the official website by this week. Keep checking the website in frequent intervals.

Date of Examination: May 6 (Sunday)

Time: 12 pm to 1 pm

Results will be declared by June 5,2018