CBSE releases NEET 2018 admit cards: Here's how you can download it

The (CBSE) on Tuesday (April 17) released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test ( 2018), after a delay from its original schedule of release. The hall tickets are available on the official website http:// nic.in. The candidates are required to download admit cards from the official website and follow the instructions given there.

According to The Times of India report, when a candidate downloads the admit card , a copy of the same in the PDF format is emailed to the candidate on his or her email ID registered at the time of filling the 2018 form.will conduct the for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in the session 2018-19 on Sunday, May 6, 2018, from 12 pm to 1 pm.The examination is conducted by The students who want to pursue MBBS or BDS courses at medical colleges in India, take the test. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the test is declared a public holiday,” said in a statement.The admit card contains a candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, and the language of question paper, along with the name and address of the examination centre.After downloading UG admit card, students areon it and fill the document mentioned in 2018 admit card, said an Indian Express report.Also, on finding any discrepancy in the admit card, the student should report it immediately to as the information printed on the card will be verified at the time of admission. If the information is found incorrect, the candidature may be cancelled.

Photo credit: website

Step 1: Go to the website https://cbseneet.nic.in/cbseneet/online/AdmitCardAuth.aspx link Step 2: Fill in the required details in the given field with your registration number, date of birth, enter security pin number.Step 3: Click on submit.Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.is traditionally conducted in English and Hindi. For the first time in 2018, the will be conducted in six additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.For any further changes and updates, keep checking the website in frequent intervals.May 6 (Sunday)12 pm to 1 pmDisplay of OMR sheet to be intimated on the websiteDisplay of answer key to be intimated on the websiteResults to be declared by June 5, 2018