CBSE result won't be delayed, students need not worry, says Javadekar

Union HRD Minister on Thursday assured class 12 CBSE students that the result will be declared on time, amid worries that a order on marks policy could lead to a delay.



The had ordered the (CBSE) not to go ahead with the scrapping of its moderation policy on extra marks and students were anxious that any consequent delay in the result could affect their college admission prospects.



"The results will be on time, there will be no delay. CBSE will make the announcement soon. The students should not worry. Justice will be done to everyone," Javadekar told reporters, when asked if the result will be delayed.



The CBSE is likely to move the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. However, CBSE officials have not come out with an official word yet.



Under the 'moderation policy' grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions. It was scrapped last month by the CBSE, a decision termed "irresponsible" by the high court earlier this week.



The HC had said it was unfair to students who had registered for the exam when the policy was still in place.



Sources said that at a high-level meeting yesterday chaired by the minister, it was decided that the Board will take legal opinion before deciding on its future course of action.



"Legal opinion was sought and it was decided that the board may challenge the order and results will be announced on basis of the decision," a source said.



The court had said the decision of the CBSE, which would come into effect from this year, "would have a drastic effect on the students".



It also asked the board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days.



The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.

Press Trust of India