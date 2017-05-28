CBSE results: Toppers share aspirations with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Soon after results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) were announced, Union Minister of Human Resource Development on Sunday congratulated the candidates for their successful results, lauding them for their hard work and determination to achieve their goal.

"I would like to congratulate all the students who have emerged successfully. This is purely because of their hard work and dedication. Being such an important stage in one's educational career, it will be fruitful for the progress of the country as well," Javadekar told ANI.

Stressing on the importance of keeping the educational stride going, Javadekar also pointed out that those who were unable to achieve desired results must work harder in their next attempt and must not give up midway.

Furthermore, Javadekar, who conversed with the four toppers of the country, said their aspirations are high and such diligent individuals are crucial to the country's future.

"I spoke to the four frontrunners, Raksha Gopal, Bhumi Sawant, Mannat Luthra and Aditya Jain today. They expressed their passion to be an economist, a politician, an IAS officer and engineer respectively. It is good to see such palpable passion at this age, and such aspirants will surely add to the country's growth," said Javadekar.

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. She is an arts student.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV, Chandigarh is second in the list with 99.4 percent followed by Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent and Mannat Luthra from Bhawans Vidya Mandir, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent.

Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. The result has been announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy.

Earlier on Friday, the CBSE decided to not to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 this year should be done as per the grace marks policy.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions.

Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.