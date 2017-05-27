TRENDING ON BS
CBSE to announce Class 12 results on Sunday

CBSE delayed announcement of results after Delhi HC said no to scrapping of moderation marks policy

Sahil Makkar  |  New Delhi 

The results of Class 12 and Class 10 board exams will be announced on Sunday forenoon, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday.

The CBSE had delayed the announcement of results after the Delhi High Court said no to scrapping of the moderation marks policy, as it would affect the future of 1.1 million students, who sat for the exams between March 9 and April 29. The Court had told the CBSE to consider implementation of its new policy from the next academic year.  

Under the moderation policy, students are awarded extra marks up to 15 per cent in certain papers in case of difficult questions. Initially states board had agreed to do away with the policy, but, some later backed out, saying they would implement the new policy from the next academic year. 

The CBSE, however, wanted to give the results without the moderation policy. But after the high court order, it held a meeting with the Minister of Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar and officials and sought legal opinion whether it should approach the Supreme Court. 

The CBSE later decided not to pursue the matter following the legal opinion.

