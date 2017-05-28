TRENDING ON BS
NGT slaps Rs 7 lakh fine on Noida banquet hall for noise pollution
CBSE to announce class 12th results today: When, where and how to find them

The result can be expected anytime between 9 am and 11 am

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

CBSE, Class 12 results, Students
CBSE Class 12 results to be announced today. File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) on Sunday.

According to Moneycontrol, the result can be expected anytime between 9 am and 11 am. The result will be available on the official website of CBSE.

The CBSE had decided to not move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done according to the grace marks policy.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions.

In a reply to a plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court had earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'.

Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.


How to check the results once officially announced?

  • Select the Board name (CBSE Class 12 Results 2017)
  • Enter your roll number, name, contact number, email ID and city.
  • Take the printout of your results for future reference

