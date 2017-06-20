CCTV cameras in DTC buses: AAP-led Delhi govt to fulfill promise today

In 2015, DTC had sought Rs 103.25 crore to install CCTV cameras in all the buses

The is likely to approve the transport department's ambitious proposal to install cameras in all when its meets here tomorrow, a government source said.



In its 2015 Assembly election campaign, the Aam Admi Party had promised to install cameras in after coming to power.



The DTC has already installed cameras in 200 buses of its fleet. Presently, it runs around 3800 buses. Besides, there are also about 1,200 Cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS).



"The buses need to be fitted with cameras including the Cluster buses and the Cabinet will take a call on it," said the source.



The board of DTC will also meet tomorrow to give a green signal to the proposal after which it will be kept before the Cabinet for a final decision on it.



In 2015, the then DTC chairman and managing director had sought Rs 103.25 crore to install cameras in the entire fleet.



The issue of cameras in the buses has been used by the and to attack the AAP government accusing it of "neglecting" women safety.

