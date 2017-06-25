TRENDING ON BS
Ceasefire violation: Pakistan troops open fire along LoC in Naushera sector

The Indian troops are retaliating adequately, said Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta

IANS  |  Jammu 

An army jawan takes position during an attack on army camp at Langate in Kupwara. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI_news)
Representative Image

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence official said.

"Pakistan army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Naushera sector from 6.30 a.m.," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars."

"The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," Mehta added.

 

