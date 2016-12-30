CEE announces KEAM 2017 exam dates

(CEE) announced the examination dates for (KEAM) 2017. Aspirants seeking admission in the various engineering courses in Kerala have to appear for and qualify in 2017. The details about the examination will be available at cee-kerala.org.

Stream Subject Date Time Engineering (except Architecture) Paper I

Physics & Chemistry April 24, 2017 10 AM - 12.30 PM Paper II

Mathematics April 25, 2017 10 AM - 12.30 PM

Date to remember

The dates have been announced are for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates appearing for this exam must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2016. The minimum educational qualification required is passing of 12th standard (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

For students from the general category, the fee is Rs. 1000.Scheduled caste categorycandidates are exempted from application fees.Candidates from other reservations are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100.

Exam pattern

The examination will be held in two parts. The time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each. The exam will be conducted offline. Each paper will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking.

About CEE



The has been conducting entrance examinations in nine distinct for admission to professional courses every year including KEAM, Three year LLB, Five year LLB, LLM, PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeopathy, PG Nursing, PG Medical and Super Specialty. The Commissionerate is also making allotments to KEAM, Three year LLB, Five year LLB, LLM, PG Dental and PG Medical courses. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

In 2017, no entrance examination will be conducted at the state level in medical and allied. Candidates must appear for and qualify in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2017, and satisfy the nativity conditions stipulated in the KEAM-2017 prospectus to be released in the first/second week of January 2017on the official NEET (UG) website www.aipmt.nic.in.Architecture candidates should qualify the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture The official NATA website is www.nata.in.