CEED 2017 admit cards available for download

The exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 22, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Trupti Ramball 

Ceed 2017, Admit Card

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay recently announced that admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) are available. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download the hall ticket from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2017.

Students qualified in CEED 2017 are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.  

Conducted to test the candidates’ aptitude for design through drawing skills, perception, logical reasoning, creativity, the exam will be conducted in two parts — Part A and Part B — from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on January 22, 2017.

Part A will consist of objective type of questions on language, logical reasoning, design sensitivity and observation. Part B will test the candidates on their design, drawing and writing skills.

Dates to remember 

Submission of online application with regular fee October 17 to  November 11, 2016
Submission of online application with late fee November 11 to November 20, 2016
Admit card available for download  December 29, 2016 –January 21, 2017
Date and time of examination January 22, 2017, 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM
Release of draft answer key for Part A January 28, 2017
Last date of sending comments about draft answer key for Part A January 31, 2017
Release of final answer key for Part A February 2, 2017
Declaration of result March 10, 2017
Score cards available for download March 15, 2017

Steps to download the admit card

CEED score does not guarantee admission, but is a qualifier exam. A candidate must apply to respective institutes for admission and fulfill other requirements such as tests and interviews of the respective design departments. Admitting institutes will also verify the eligibility, the category certificates and other documents along with the CEED score.

Eligible candidates can download the CEED 2017 admit card by:
1. Log in to the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2017
2. Click on Admit Card button on the home page
3. Select Login link to enter the CEED application portal
4. Enter all the required details in the provided fields like registered email ID and password
5. Click on Submit
6. Download a copy of the admit card that appears on the screen
7. Take a printout for further reference.

CEED 2017

The examination will be conducted in two parts. All candidates must answer both the parts.  Part A is a computer-based screening test. It evaluates visualization and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, observation and design sensitivity. 

Candidates who are shortlisted in Part A will qualify for the evaluation of Part B.  Only Part B score will be used for CEED 2017 merit list. Part B evaluates drawing, creativity, communication skills and analytical and problem solving skills. 

The examination centres announced on the website include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, and Thiruvananthapuram.  However, applicants who have given Kozhikode as their first choice city may have to take the exam in Thrissur in the centre mentioned in the admit card.

CEED 2017 scores are used by 
IISC Bangalore: Center for Product Design and Manufacturing     
IIT Bombay: Industrial Design Center     
IIT Delhi: Instrument Design and Development Centre     
IIT Guwahati: Department of Design    
IIT Hyderabad: Department of Design     
IIITDM Jabalpur: Design Discipline     
IIT Kanpur: Design Programme  

Additional information 

CEED enquiries may be addressed to:  
Chairperson JEE (advanced)-UCEED-CEED 2017 
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 
Mumbai 400076 
Phone: +91 22 2576 9093 (Monday to Friday 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM) 
E-mail: jeeadv@iitb.ac.in 
Website: http://ceed.iitb.ac.in

