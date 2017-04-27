Celebrities mourn Vinod Khanna's demise, pay tributes to veteran actor

Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Asha Bhosle, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Shatrughan Sinha have paid tributes to veteran movie actor-politician Vinod Khanna, who died on Thursday after suffering from prolonged illness.

He was hospitalised for over a month over suspected cancer. He was living with his wife, three sons and a daughter.

was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the first week of April after reportedly suffering from severe dehydration.

The was the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Here's what B-Town had to say:

Rajinikanth: My dear friend ..Will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Asha Bhosle: Very sad to hear about Vinod Khannaji. A decent man and a star till the very end. My condolences to his family.

Rishi Kapoor: Will miss you Amar ( his charcter name from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'). RIP...Remembering the good times with you, Vinod. Thank you for being my friend.

Anupam Kher: ji had a magnetic charm and persona. Both on and off screen. He was kind, affectionate and helpful. Loved his panther like walk.

Karan Johar: His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP ..thoughts and prayers.

Shatrughan Sinha: Vinod Khanna, truly "Mere Apne", one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome and talented superstar is no more. Right from films to politics, and I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers..

Akshay Kumar: Sad to learn about the passing away of Sir, one of the most charismatic actors...truly end of an era. Condolences to the family

Amjad Ali Khan: Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors of our times. Condolences to the family.

Varun Dhawan: will always remain the coolest and most good looking to grace the Indian screens.The industry has lost a legend today.

Manoj Bajpayee: Your charisma and charm will always be unmatchable...will miss your flamboyant walk...Rest in peace sir.

Abhishek Kapoor: Rest in peace and thank you for the great memories.

Shraddha Kapoor: One of the most loved, handsome and wonderful actors. Big loss. We have lost a legend today. Will always be a fan. RIP

Hansal Mehta: 'Ruk Jaana nahi kahin tu haarke...Kaante pe chalke milengay saaye bahaar ke....oh rahi oh rahi'... RIP

Huma Qureshi: RIP.

Anubhav Sinha: Much before we knew the word Swag, he had it. Go Well Sir. Enjoy your new Journey. We will miss you. Vinod Khanna

Manisha Koirala: Unbelievable loss! Heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors ji.

Ehsaan Noorani: Saddened to hear about the passing of one of my favourite actors and a family friend... immortalised forever in memory.

Sajid Khan: R.I.P. Vinodji...Thanks for your contribution to mainstream cinema...thanks for all the memories of cinema magic. amar hai.

Goldie Behl: RIP... legend one of my favourite and the best walk on screen.

Richa Chadha: RIP sir. You were the fantasy of most women in the northern India through the 1980s. You shall be missed by one and all.

Sujoy Ghosh: My dad made me see a film called 'Patthar Aur Payal'...I came out becoming a fan of the villain. Thank you for the films.

Esha Deol: Extremely saddened by the news of my darling uncle passing away. Our condolences to his family! May his soul RIP.

Armaan Malik: Rest in peace You were Amar, you are Amar will always remain Amar for all of us in our hearts.

Raghu Ram: R.I.P sir! What an adventurous life lived! Wish strength to his family.

Sophie Choudry: Deepest condolences to the family.. His incredible movies and film songs will forever be etched in our hearts...Matinee idol RIP

Sikandar Kher: The loss of a legend...May you make all the women swoon up there amongst the stars.. strength to the family.