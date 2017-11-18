Censor chief slams media screening of Padmavati, says paperwork incomplete

Without commenting on the reports that the application for "Padmavati" had been sent back to the makers, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief said on Saturday the film's application had come up for review and that the makers admitted that the paperwork was incomplete.

In a statement, Joshi said "the film's application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paperwork is not complete -- the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated -- and on simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, target the for looking the other way and delay'."

He said the accusations were surprising. "The CFBC is a responsible body and has the best interests of the Industry and Society. Let not convenient, casual methods be brought into the practice," the statement said.

According to media reports, the had sent back the film's application to the makers on the ground that it was incomplete.

In his statement, Joshi also expressed disappointment over the directorial being screened for some members of the media. Several journalists were shown the film on Friday and Saturday.

"Disappointing that the film 'Padmavati' is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry," Joshi said in the statement.

"It's myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding the responsible and pressurising (it) to accelerate the process and on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent," Joshi said.

"We all must have a responsible, mutually respectful and balanced approach."

Joshi had earlier said that he respects Bhansali, who is facing the wrath of political parties, organisations and individuals over "Padmavati".