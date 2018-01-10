Central Board of Secondary Education Class X, XII examinations from March 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its annual examinations of Classes X and XII from March 5.



The examinations, in which 16,38,552 are expected to appear, would end on April 4.



Class XII annual examinations, for which 11,86,144 are expected to appear, would go on till April 12.



While the first exam in class X is of the subject Information and Communication Technology, class XII will be appearing for the English paper.



As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools wil be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.



This will be the first batch to appear for Class X board after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the