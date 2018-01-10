JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

Vijay Mallya to return to UK court for hearing in extradition case
Business Standard

Central Board of Secondary Education Class X, XII examinations from March 5

Class X examinations would end on April 4 and Class XII annual examinations would end on April 12

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBSE class XII results to be announced tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its annual examinations of Classes X and XII from March 5.

The CBSE class X examinations, in which 16,38,552 students are expected to appear, would end on April 4.

Class XII annual examinations, for which 11,86,144 students are expected to appear, would go on till April 12.

While the first exam in class X is of the subject Information and Communication Technology, class XII students will be appearing for the English paper.

As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools wil be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.

This will be the first batch to appear for Class X board examination after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 22:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements