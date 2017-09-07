Central forces don't get priority in weapons procurement: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister on Thursday lamented the "delay" in supply of weapons and critical equipment to the by the defence ministry and said there was a need to develop a framework involving defence PSUs to address the issue.



Singh also called upon all defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to focus on 100 per cent indigenisation of military equipment and platforms and effectively implement the Make in India initiative in defence production to bring down import dependence.



Welcoming the appointment of as defence minister, Singh exuded confidence that the key ministry will get "new energy and strength" under her as women symbolise "shakti" (strength).Speaking at an event in DRDO, where equipment built by several DPSUs were handed over to the paramilitary CRPF, the home minister said procurement of weapons and other systems for paramilitary forces is largely handled by the defence ministry and delays in their supplies often affect them.Sitharaman was also present on the occasion, the first event she attended as the defence minister."For the CRPF, I have seen that the procurement of equipment is done by the defence ministry. The does not get the priority it should."There has been a delay in supply of equipment and weapons to them.