Indian boy Mansour Anis is youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane in UAE
Central forces don't get priority in weapons procurement: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath welcomed appointment of Sitharaman as defence minister as the ministry will get 'new energy'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Home Minister Rajnath during an exhibition organised by Department of Defence Production of Ministry of Defence at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lamented the "delay" in supply of weapons and critical equipment to the CRPF by the defence ministry and said there was a need to develop a framework involving defence PSUs to address the issue.

Singh also called upon all defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to focus on 100 per cent indigenisation of military equipment and platforms and effectively implement the Make in India initiative in defence production to bring down import dependence.


Welcoming the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as defence minister, Singh exuded confidence that the key ministry will get "new energy and strength" under her as women symbolise "shakti" (strength).

Speaking at an event in DRDO, where equipment built by several DPSUs were handed over to the paramilitary CRPF, the home minister said procurement of weapons and other systems for paramilitary forces is largely handled by the defence ministry and delays in their supplies often affect them.

Sitharaman was also present on the occasion, the first event she attended as the defence minister.

"For the CRPF, I have seen that the procurement of equipment is done by the defence ministry. The CRPF does not get the priority it should.

"There has been a delay in supply of equipment and weapons to them.

First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 19:22 IST

