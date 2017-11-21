Centre asks Hry govt to probe Fortis for overcharging family of 7-year-old

The has asked the Haryana government to initiate an "urgent" probe into allegations that the in Gurgaon overcharged the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient, who died.



Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has asked for an action taken report within two weeks in a letter to the principal secretary of Haryana's health department.



"l request you to urgently initiate an enquiry into the whole incident," she said in the letter.She said the details of the treatment and the charges levied by the hospital need to be ascertained. Expert opinion regarding the "reasonability" must be taken on the details provided by the hospital."In case any overcharging, negligence or malfeasance is made out on the part of the hospital, exemplary action needs to be taken immediately to reassure the general public and to lend credence to the healthcare system," she wrote.The case relates to the death in September of a seven- year-old girl who was admitted with dengue to the (FMRI), Gurgaon, a multi super- speciality care hospital.The hospital billed her family almost Rs 16 lakh.The hospital yesterday claimed that an itemised bill "spread over 20 pages was explained and handed over to the family" at the time of their departure from the hospital.All consumables are transparently reflected in records and charged as per actuals, it claimed."All standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to," the hospital had claimed.