Centre asks states to identify 'no selfie zones' in tourist areas

The Centre has asked the state governments to identify tourist spots where accidents occur frequently when people take selfies, following reports of several such incidents.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Tuesday said safety provisions for tourists, including precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident such as declaring "No- Zones" at popular tourist sites were the primary responsibility of the state governments and Union territory administrations.

"Accidents occurring in the process of taking are reported from time to time. However, the has advised all state governments and Union Territory administrations to take the following measures to safeguard tourists who intend to take at tourists sites or destinations," the said.

The advisory issued by the tourism ministry includes identification of all such tourist spots that are prone to accidents, erection of signboards, warning the visitors of the danger involved in taking at such locations, posting volunteers or tourist police personnel at such places, sensitisation through public address systems, spreading awareness through and barricading areas.