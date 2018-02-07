JUST IN
Centre for Science and Environment top green policy think tank in India

It has secured the 16th position in global rankings, climbing up two positions from the last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has been ranked the top environment policy think tanks in India while it has secured the 16th position in global rankings, climbing up two positions from the last year. The rank was given by The Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. TTCSP conducts a research on the role policy institutes play in governments and civil societies around the world. "In the latest rankings, CSE is placed among the top 10 in all categories in India. "It has also been named in the world's first comprehensive list of leading food and water security research and advocacy organisations," a statement released by the CSE said. In the 'Energy and Resource Policy Think Tanks' category, CSE has been ranked the second in India and 38th in the world. In the 'Best Independent Think Tanks' category, the green body has been ranked 6th and 123rd in the world.

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 01:40 IST

