No talks in Jammu and Kashmir unless violence ends: Amit Shah
Centre has evidence of ISI funding Kashmiri separatist leaders: Ram Madhav

The separatist leaders are getting around Rs 75 lakh to radicalise the youth of J&K

ANI  |  Agartala 

Ram Madhav
Ram Madhav. (Photo: ANI Twitter handle)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said there exists record of evidence of separatist leaders in the Kashmir getting funds from Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, to create unrest in the Valley.

"This is a well-known fact. Today, the documental evidence is also available that these so-called separatist leaders in the valley are actually on payroll of the ISI. They are taking money from Pakistan to create unrest in Valley and make innocent ordinary people of Kashmir scapegoats in their anti-national designs," Madhav told ANI.

A probe into the two captured ISI agents in Kashmir has revealed that the ISI fund separatist leaders to keep anti-national sentiments alive in the valley.

It is being reported that the separatist leaders are getting around Rs 75 lakhs to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and briefed him on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the continuous unrest in parts of the Kashmir Valley reportedly raised in their discussion.

Vohra's meeting with the Prime Minister came after his meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the similar issue.

