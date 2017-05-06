Centre has evidence of ISI funding Kashmiri separatist leaders: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national
general secretary Ram Madhav
on Saturday said there exists record of evidence of separatist leaders
in the Kashmir
getting funds from Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, to create unrest in the Valley.
"This is a well-known fact. Today, the documental evidence is also available that these so-called separatist leaders
in the valley are actually on payroll of the ISI.
They are taking money from Pakistan to create unrest in Valley and make innocent ordinary people of Kashmir
scapegoats in their anti-national
designs," Madhav told ANI
.
Jammu and Kashmir
Governor N N Vohra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi
yesterday and briefed him on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the continuous unrest in parts of the Kashmir
Valley reportedly raised in their discussion.
Vohra's meeting with the Prime Minister came after his meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the similar issue.
