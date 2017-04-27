TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Haifa suffix added to Teen Murti Marg, Chowk ahead of Modi's Israel visit
Business Standard

Centre releases Rs 19,000 cr for J&K from PM's development package

PM Modi had announced a package of Rs 80,000 cr for the state in 2015

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Jammu and Kashmir
A security jawan patrolling on a deserted street during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

The Centre on Thursday released an amount of Rs 19,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rs 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2015.

So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre.

Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package have been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management.

A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy.

This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

An amount of Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state which includes the creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for the creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centres.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Centre releases Rs 19,000 cr for J&K from PM's development package

PM Modi had announced a package of Rs 80,000 cr for the state in 2015

PM Modi had announced a package of Rs 80,000 cr for the state in 2015
The Centre on Thursday released an amount of Rs 19,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rs 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2015.

So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre.

Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package have been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management.

A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy.

This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

An amount of Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state which includes the creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for the creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centres.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Centre releases Rs 19,000 cr for J&K from PM's development package

PM Modi had announced a package of Rs 80,000 cr for the state in 2015

The Centre on Thursday released an amount of Rs 19,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rs 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2015.

So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre.

Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package have been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management.

A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy.

This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

An amount of Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state which includes the creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for the creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centres.

image
Business Standard
177 22