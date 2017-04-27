Centre releases Rs 19,000 cr for J&K from PM's development package

The Centre on Thursday released an amount of Rs 19,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000 crore package for announced by Prime Minister

The Rs 80,000-crore package for was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2015.

So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre.

Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package have been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management.

A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy.

This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

An amount of Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state which includes the creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for the creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centres.