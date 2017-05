Holding the BJP-led government responsible for "deteriorating" situation in Jammu and Kasmir, the on Sunday threatened protest if the Centre did not initiate effective steps to restore normalcy there.

The political outfit would take out a 'Bhaga (saffron) march to the international Attari border where its workers would organise anti- protest near the border, its unit chairman Rajiv Tandon said.

vice president Sanjiv Ghanauli said an emergency meeting of the party will be held at Amritsar on 21 May to chalk out its next programme of action.

"The date of march to Attari border will also be decided in that meeting," he said.