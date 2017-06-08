Centre sanctions Rs 200 cr for sports infrastructure in Kashmir Valley

The centre has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for development of sports infrastructure in with a hope to dissuade the strife-torn valley's youth from going "astray".

Jammu and Kashmir's Sports Minister on Wednesday called on Union Sports Minister to discuss initiatives to boost sports activities in the state.

"The sports minister of met our officers and discussed many things. The meeting was very fruitful. Now the youth of will not go astray and will not be attracted towards destructive activities," Goel said at his official residence.

A total of Rs 50 crore has already been released by the government, specifically to upgrade the existing infrastructure in Poonch and Rajouri districts, besides building indoor halls in 12 other districts of the state.

To enhance the sports infrastructure further, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has got PSUs to put in Rs 40 crore.

Goel added, "We had been working in this direction. There will be better facilitation in the valley as far as sports is concerned, in terms of speeding up of stadiums construction work."

The minister felt it was important that the energy of the youth is channelised towards the betterment of the society and the state.

"The youth of has tremendous potential to excel in the arena of sports and work for nation building and we're committed to provide them the best.

"The other day in our institute in Patiala we have given a lot of youth from opportunity to do coaching courses and many among those will be appointed coaches by the government."

Ansari said there is no dearth of talent in

"I thank Goel saab for all the help, all our demands are being considered. There is a lot of talent in and they just need good guidance. Sports was in the background in before Goel saab," Ansari, who also holds the youth services, technical education and information technology portfolios, said.