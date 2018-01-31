Centre sanctions Rs 3.7-bn to BSF, ITBP for border infrastructure

Laying emphasis on building infrastructure along the Indo-Pak and Sino- borders, the has sanctioned nearly Rs 3.7 billion to the BSF and the ITBP for construction of bunkers and special climate-controlled huts in forward areas, an said today. The amount will be spent for construction of bunkers, fortifying border outposts of the BSF along the Indo-Pak border, construction of climate-controlled huts, procurement of snow scooter for the ITBP besides other necessary works of the two forces. The BSF guards the 2,526.86-km-long Indo-Pak border, including 237.2 km of the Line of Control, and 4096.7 km of the Indo- border. The Indo-Pak border has been witnessing massive ceasefire violation from across the border since the beginning of 2017.

At least four BSF personnel were killed in firing by this month. ITBP guards the 3,488-km-long Sino- border that runs through Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and The force is specially trained to operate in high altitude mountainous terrain. ITBP border outposts are of the height up to 18,750 feet where the temperature dips down minus 40 degree Celsius.