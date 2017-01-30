Centre seeks dismissal of pleas on judges' appointment

A-G said govt has been filing status reports as sought by the court at different points of time

The government on Monday sought the dismissal of a batch of petitions on judicial reforms, including appointments of judges in and Supreme Court, saying there should not be parallel proceedings when the matter is being dealt in the administrative side.



A Bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the matters have come up before it for the first time and the court would consider them after one month.



Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, said the matters are being dealt at the administrative side and they should not be taken up on the judicial side.



He said the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment of judges have not been finalised in the last six months.



Rohatgi also said the government has been filing status reports as sought by the court at different points of time.



The apex court then deferred the hearing on several petitions on the issues for a month.

Press Trust of India